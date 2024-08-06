In this episode of The Energy Question Podcast, David Blackmon interviews World Energy Council head Angela Wilkinson about her views of the current state of the energy transition.
The World Energy Council is the oldest independent and impartial energy community, connecting leaders, industries, governments and innovators across the world.
With a presence in over 100 countries, our national Member Committees, partners, programs and Future Energy Leaders are driving impact and meeting whole energy system challenges.
About Angela Wilkinson:
Angela is the World Energy Council’s sixth Secretary General since its founding in 1923.
Angela is one of the world’s leading global energy futures experts, an experienced energy executive, a distinguished Oxford scholar and a published author. She has 30 years of experience in leading national, international and global multi-stakeholder transformation initiatives on a wide range of economic, energy, climate and sustainable development related challenges.
Angela has worked as a senior executive in the public-, private-, academic- and civic sectors. She was appointed Secretary General and CEO of the World Energy Council in 2019. Angela joined the Council in 2017 to create a practical energy transition leaders toolkit and direct a new strategic insights programme. Prior to that Angela led an upgrade in strategic foresight at the OECD, based in Paris. Prior corporate experience includes decades in Royal Dutch Shell and British Gas plc.
Angela is a Fellow of the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) Centre for Strategic Foresight, an International Advisory Board Member of the Russian Higher School of Economics, Moscow (HSE), and a Fellow of the World Academy of Arts and Science (WAAS). She has published four books and numerous articles. Angela has a PhD in Physics.
Interesting conversation.
I still believe in the just say no to discontinuing our current energy supplies, and for that matter all extractive industries. We can’t exist without extracting the earths resources. To think we can and to dictate switching to alternative energy sources is truly preposterous - truly absurdium - add that to hopium and dreamium. And for humans to believe they can control daily weather - and confuse it with climate - is just plain stupidity. The transition from current sources of energy to other sources will take decades if not longer, and there is no need to change on an artificial date based on politics, power, and dominion over citizens. There is no need for the Paris agreement nor any if the ‘leaders’ who participated in concocting the false hope doctrine in the agreement. We should be focused on conserving our resources and managing pollution to a minimum - but that’s too gated for the feeble minded leftists. It also doesn’t provide the power and control they desire for a segregated society .
David, glad you made the statements you did around 21 minutes.
As good as Angela is about recognizing that energy is complicated, she still seems to be operating on the assumption that "transitioning" to wind, solar, hydrogen and fairy dust is going to happen, when it patently clear that it can't. And there's no need to have all these little experiments, as she called them, for things like H2. The laws of physics, chemistry, thermodynamics and material science guarantee that hydrogen will never be substantial part of the energy mix.
I was not particularly impressed. She had one good point and then wandered off into unfounded delusion. Maybe not delusion, it is difficult to sort out what she believes and what she thinks political "realities" will force.