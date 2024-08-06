In this episode of The Energy Question Podcast, David Blackmon interviews World Energy Council head Angela Wilkinson about her views of the current state of the energy transition.

The World Energy Council is the oldest independent and impartial energy community, connecting leaders, industries, governments and innovators across the world.

With a presence in over 100 countries, our national Member Committees, partners, programs and Future Energy Leaders are driving impact and meeting whole energy system challenges.

About Angela Wilkinson:

Angela is the World Energy Council’s sixth Secretary General since its founding in 1923.

Angela is one of the world’s leading global energy futures experts, an experienced energy executive, a distinguished Oxford scholar and a published author. She has 30 years of experience in leading national, international and global multi-stakeholder transformation initiatives on a wide range of economic, energy, climate and sustainable development related challenges.



Angela has worked as a senior executive in the public-, private-, academic- and civic sectors. She was appointed Secretary General and CEO of the World Energy Council in 2019. Angela joined the Council in 2017 to create a practical energy transition leaders toolkit and direct a new strategic insights programme. Prior to that Angela led an upgrade in strategic foresight at the OECD, based in Paris. Prior corporate experience includes decades in Royal Dutch Shell and British Gas plc.

Angela is a Fellow of the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) Centre for Strategic Foresight, an International Advisory Board Member of the Russian Higher School of Economics, Moscow (HSE), and a Fellow of the World Academy of Arts and Science (WAAS). She has published four books and numerous articles. Angela has a PhD in Physics.