In this week’s episode of Talking Politics with Stu Turley and Larry Schweikart, David Blackmon hosts a discussion of the week’s big political issues, all of which will have a major impact on the direction of energy policy following the November elections.

In this episode, we talk Kamala Harris avoiding the press, Tim Walz’s stolen valor problem, recalling John Kerry’s Swiftboat issue in 2004, the latest polls, Trump’s interview with Elon Musk, JD Vance’s tour of the biased Sunday morning shows, and whether Jerry Jones is gonna extend the contract of Dak Prescott.

Larry's home page: www.wildworldofpolitics.com

David's Substack: Blackmon.substack.com

Stu's website: https://dashboard.energynewsbeat.com/

