The Energy Question Podcast: Talking Politics with Stu Turley and Larry Schweikart, 9.9.2024
In this week’s episode of Talking Politics with Stu and Larry, David Blackmon, Stu Turley and Larry Schweikart preview the coming Trump/Harris debate and discuss the details of the race for the presidency.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:01 - Introduction
03:34 - Poll Analysis
09:51 - Debate Insights
16:30 - Trump’s Debate Strategy
17:31 - Sponsor Segment
19:04 - Reagan Movie Review
23:10 - DOJ and Election Interference
24:59 - Judicial System Reforms
29:35 - Corruption Concerns
32:37 - Trump’s Legal Threats
36:13 - Social Media Censorship
40:18 - Legal Team Concerns
42:39 - Save Act
43:20 - Biden’s Potential Resignation
44:52 - Voting Statistics
49:15 - Manhattan Case Outcomes
55:42- Debate Predictions
