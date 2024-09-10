In this week’s episode of Talking Politics with Stu and Larry, David Blackmon, Stu Turley and Larry Schweikart preview the coming Trump/Harris debate and discuss the details of the race for the presidency.

Share

Link to Larry’s Substack

Link to Larry’s WildWorldofHistory landing page

Link to Stu’s Substack

Follow the guys on X at @STUARTTURLEY16 @LarrySchwe94560 @EnergyAbsurdity

Highlights of the Podcast



00:01 - Introduction

03:34 - Poll Analysis

09:51 - Debate Insights

16:30 - Trump’s Debate Strategy

17:31 - Sponsor Segment

19:04 - Reagan Movie Review

23:10 - DOJ and Election Interference

24:59 - Judicial System Reforms

29:35 - Corruption Concerns

32:37 - Trump’s Legal Threats

36:13 - Social Media Censorship

40:18 - Legal Team Concerns

42:39 - Save Act

43:20 - Biden’s Potential Resignation

44:52 - Voting Statistics

49:15 - Manhattan Case Outcomes

55:42- Debate Predictions

[End]

Enjoy!