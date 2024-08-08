The Energy Question: Talking Politics and EVs With America's History Teacher, Larry Schweikart and Stu Turley
Larry Schweikart and I linked up during the early part of the 2015/16 presidential campaign, and have frequently shared notes about our views of current events. With the Democrat national convention approaching, and the 2024 cycle about to move into the general election campaign, Stu Turley and I got together yesterday for the first of what is to become a regular weekly download with Larry.
In today’s episode, Larry, David and Stu review the breathtaking march of major American historical events we have witnessed over the past 50 days, talk a few conspiracy theories, assess the prospects for America’s electric vehicles boondoggle, and engage in a little nostalgia about the muscle cars of the ‘60s and ‘70s.
Enjoy!
Larry is the author of a series of terrific books, including his most recent, A Patriot’s History of Globalism. His previous titles include A Patriot’s History of the United States, Reagan, How Trump Won, A Patriot’s History of the Modern World, and several more that can be found at this link.
Excellent talk. I really enjoyed that.
On transportation fuel... assuming we build nuclear generators, there is never a reason to switch away from gasoline. The US Navy demonstrated a system for synthesizing hydrocarbon fuels (gasoline, jet fuel, etc.) from energy from a nuclear plant and atmospheric gasses (well, atmos gasses dissolved in salt water) with a price point near $5 gallon to the consumer.
This is 15-year-old technology, which for some reason, almost nobody talks about. It completely defeats any worries about peak oil.
If extracted oil truly becomes in short supply, one can build these synthesizers at current refineries and there is zero need to waste vast sums on changing transportation infrastructure.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0958211812702124