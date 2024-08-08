Larry Schweikart and I linked up during the early part of the 2015/16 presidential campaign, and have frequently shared notes about our views of current events. With the Democrat national convention approaching, and the 2024 cycle about to move into the general election campaign, Stu Turley and I got together yesterday for the first of what is to become a regular weekly download with Larry.

In today’s episode, Larry, David and Stu review the breathtaking march of major American historical events we have witnessed over the past 50 days, talk a few conspiracy theories, assess the prospects for America’s electric vehicles boondoggle, and engage in a little nostalgia about the muscle cars of the ‘60s and ‘70s.

Enjoy!

Larry is the author of a series of terrific books, including his most recent, A Patriot’s History of Globalism. His previous titles include A Patriot’s History of the United States, Reagan, How Trump Won, A Patriot’s History of the Modern World, and several more that can be found at this link.