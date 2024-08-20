In this week’s edition of Talking Politics with Larry and Stu, the gang previews the Democrat National Convention in Chicago, the incendiary situation as 120,000 protesters gather in Chicago, the state of the race, the failing late night talk shows, and whether Kamala Harris will get a polling bump out of the convention.

