David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon’s Energy Additions

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Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
Oct 13

David, you did great - that was a lot of fun, and thanks for letting me borrow your attitude, only to have Dr. Nemeth clip it and put it out on LinkedIn - we have created a problem - :)

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Jeff Walther's avatar
Jeff Walther
Oct 14

Great talk, Gentlefolk. Thank you.

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