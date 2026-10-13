You won't want to miss the Energy Realities Team of Dr. Tammy Nemeth, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley. We will be live on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Substack at 9:00 Central US. We'll cover the fallout from the Carney announcement of the EU meeting in three weeks, how it will affect jobs, and whether the EU can rearm itself. We have so many other energy topics that will be added to the mix.
Bring your questions, and let's have some fun learning.
For Stu Turley on The Energy News Beat Substack:
For David Blackmon
For Tammy Nemeth
Enjoy the show:
David, you did great - that was a lot of fun, and thanks for letting me borrow your attitude, only to have Dr. Nemeth clip it and put it out on LinkedIn - we have created a problem - :)
Great talk, Gentlefolk. Thank you.