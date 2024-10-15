In this week’s episode of The Energy Realities Podcast, the Energy Gang of 4 - Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, Stu Turley, and David Blackmon - are joined by the great Christopher Messina, host of the Messy Times podcast, for a discussion centered on the energy impacts of crypto-mining and AI tech. As part of the discussion, Christopher fills us in on a massive new development that promises that promises to radically reduce the power demands for crypto-mining in the near future.

Share

Enjoy!

Follow the Gang on X at @IrinaSlav1 @thenemethreport @STUARTTURLEY16 @EnergyAbsurdity

Link to Messy Times