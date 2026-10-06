In this episode of the Energy Realities podcast, hosts Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Stu Turley, and David Blackmon tackle the rampant contradictions plaguing modern energy policy across North America and beyond.

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From Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey's sudden reversal on natural gas pipelines to Canada's conflicting signals on oil sands development, the trio exposes how political expediency and ideological inconsistency are undermining energy security, driving up consumer costs, and creating regulatory chaos.

With electricity rates soaring, refining capacity collapsing under decades of restrictive policies, and a critical Supreme Court case threatening to reshape the entire oil and gas industry, the hosts argue that the real crisis isn't energy itself—it's the hypocrisy of leaders who claim to champion climate goals while implementing policies that achieve neither environmental nor economic benefits.

This roundtable discussion reveals how permitting reform, geopolitical maneuvering, and institutional compromise are reshaping the global energy landscape in ways most people don't understand.

Enjoy the show:

Run of show:

1. Pipeline Hypocrisy in Massachusetts

Governor Maura Healey's contradictory stance on natural gas pipelines. She previously opposed Marcellus shale pipelines but now supports a pipeline expansion project, likely due to election pressures. This exemplifies broader political hypocrisy around energy policy.





2. Permitting Reform & Global Energy Policy

Discussion of how permitting reform affects not just hydrocarbon development but also renewable energy projects. The UK's approach of allowing national government to override local councils, and Canada's Bill C-69 (the "no pipelines bill") that inadvertently blocks wind and solar installations as well.



3. Energy Costs & Grid Reliability

Massachusetts has the 3rd highest electricity rates in the US, partly due to previous anti-pipeline policies. The hosts emphasize that wind and solar on the grid become "parasitic" at scale, increasing consumer costs rather than reducing them.





4. Canadian Energy Projects

LNG Canada's Phase 2 investment decision



Pacific Link oil pipeline proposal to move oil sands crude to the Pacific coast



Concerns about China's involvement and potential diversion of Canadian oil away from the US



5. Diesel Export Ban Threat



Discussion of Trump's threatened diesel export ban (now reportedly abandoned). The hosts explain why such a ban would backfire, increasing gasoline and jet fuel prices across the US.





6. Refining Capacity Crisis

Decades of net-zero policies have shut down refineries, creating fuel shortages. Only one new refinery is being built (Brownsville, Texas) with Indian investment, as American investors fear policy reversals under future Democratic administrations.





7. Supreme Court Boulder County Case

A critical lawsuit where Boulder County, Colorado is suing oil companies for climate damages. If the county prevails, it could create a patchwork of county-level regulations that would devastate the oil and gas industry.





8. Political Hypocrisy & Institutional Compromise

Broader concerns about compromised institutions, including the Supreme Court, Congress, and bureaucracy. Discussion of how Democratic policies aim to phase out America's global superpower status rather than strengthen it.





9. African Energy Development

Brief mention of positive energy development happening in Africa, contrasting with Western net-zero policies that limit financing for hydrocarbon projects globally.



The overarching theme is energy hypocrisy: politicians and institutions claiming environmental goals while implementing policies that harm consumers, increase costs, and weaken energy security.





For Stu Turley on The Energy News Beat Substack:





For David Blackmon







For Tammy Nemeth