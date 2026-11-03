In this wide-ranging Energy Realities Round Table discussion, hosts David Blackmon, Dr. Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley dive deep into the forces reshaping global energy markets.

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Triggered by record-breaking quarterly earnings from major oil companies—ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, and BP—the conversation expands to reveal a complex web of interconnected challenges: a critical global refining capacity shortage, Europe's self-inflicted energy crisis through aggressive net-zero policies, geopolitical tensions affecting oil prices, and the strategic energy moves of major players like Qatar and China.

The hosts examine how regulatory overreach, carbon taxes, and misguided renewable mandates are driving energy costs higher in developed nations while creating opportunities for more pragmatic competitors. From Canada's controversial pivot toward EU alignment to the resurgence of coal demand, this episode illustrates how political ideology and rational market forces are colliding—with real consequences for energy security, cost of living, and global competitiveness.

Enjoy the show!

Run of show:

1. Major Oil Company Earnings & Profitability

The hosts discuss record quarterly profits from ExxonMobil ($16.5 billion in Q3), Chevron, Shell ($11 billion), BP, and Total Energies. The key insight is that refining segments—not crude production—are the primary profit centers due to supply disruptions in the Middle East. The discussion covers what these companies will do with their profits: stock buybacks, debt reduction, and capital expenditure decisions.

2. Refining Capacity Crisis

A critical theme throughout is the global shortage of refining capacity. The U.S. refineries are running at 83-98% capacity, which is unsustainable. Valero’s decision to restart an idle Texas refinery for $320 million (vs. an $11 billion new facility in Brownsville) illustrates the economics. The hosts emphasize that the only ways to lower fuel prices are demand destruction or increased refining capacity.

3. European Energy Policy & Refinery Decline

Europe has closed numerous refineries over 15 years, now down to approximately 72 refineries producing 20% below 2009 levels. The UK has only 4 refineries left. Windfall profit taxes and net-zero policies have discouraged investment in new production and exploration. The discussion includes concerns about renewable diesel mandates and their impact on traditional refining.

4. Oil Price Volatility & Middle East Negotiations

Oil prices dropped significantly (Brent from $117 to $106, WTI from $104 to $97) on speculation of a Middle East deal. The hosts are skeptical this deal will materialize, predicting prices will rebound once negotiations fail. They discuss the risk premium traders are pricing in.

5. Canada’s EU Associate Membership & Energy Policy

Dr. Nemeth provides detailed analysis of Mark Carney’s push for Canada to join the EU as an “associate member.” The concern is that regulatory alignment with Europe would burden Canadian businesses with EU bureaucratic requirements, making them uncompetitive with the U.S. market. This would force trade toward Europe instead of America. The discussion includes Canada’s carbon capture spending ($40-70 billion over 10 years) and the Pathways project.



6. LNG Markets & Qatar’s Strategy

Qatar is aggressively signing long-term LNG deals with U.S. companies (Cheniere through 2054, Woodside). This signals Qatar’s confidence in long-term LNG demand and hedging against Middle East instability. The hosts discuss Qatar’s geographic vulnerability through the Strait of Hormuz and why building alternative LNG infrastructure is prohibitively expensive.



7. Global Energy Realignment & China’s Rational Strategy

The hosts contrast China’s rational, strategic approach to energy resources (internal use, international leverage) with Western countries’ “irrational” policies (shutting down refineries, eliminating natural gas, closing nuclear plants). They argue China benefits from the green energy transition through rare earth minerals, solar panels, and wind blades.



8. Coal’s Resurgence

Despite net-zero commitments, coal demand persists. Canada quietly rescinded its thermal coal export ban, with Japan and South Korea (major importers from Australia, Indonesia, and Canada) continuing to rely on coal for reliable power generation.



9. Grid Stability & Energy Security Concerns

The hosts discuss grid vulnerabilities, including attacks on U.S. water treatment plants and substations. They recommend personal preparedness with backup power systems, referencing Texas’s experience during Winter Storm Uri.

10. Election Impact on Energy Policy

The podcast concludes with discussion of how upcoming elections could affect energy policy, particularly regarding refining capacity, fuel prices, and the cost of living tied to energy expenses.

For Stu Turley on The Energy News Beat Substack:

For David Blackmon

For Tammy Nemeth

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That is all.