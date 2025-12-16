You won’t want to miss this episode of the Energy Realities podcast with Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, Stu Turley, and David Blackmon. The gang covers 2025 in review and looks forward to 2026 with some predictions. Bring your predictions, and make sure you post them in the live discussions! Live on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube. We are definitely in an energy-addition phase, not an energy transition. Live 7:00 AM on December 15th.

Share

Run of show:



01:19 2026 Predictions

03:24 Dark Fleet Tankers filling up in Venezuela

04:48 Naval Assets in the Caribbean Sea and Panama

21:43 ExxonMobil cutting investments in low-carbon solutions

26:51 The world is healing



The main topics discussed in this podcast are:



1. Sanctions and their effectiveness (or lack thereof): The discussion covers how sanctions, particularly those imposed on Russia and Venezuela, have not had the intended impact on the oil and gas markets.



2. The energy transition and its challenges: The Energy Realities team analyzes the failures and “dead ends” of various clean energy technologies and initiatives, such as fuel cells, green hydrogen, and sustainable aviation/shipping fuels.



3. Geopolitics and trade blocs: There is discussion about the shifting global trade dynamics, with mentions of the potential for the U.S. to align more with India, China, Russia, and Japan, rather than the G7 countries.



4. The oil and gas industry: The gang analyzes trends in the oil and gas sector, including the pivot of major oil companies away from renewable investments and towards data centers, the potential for regime change in Venezuela, and the impact of subsidies on the solar and wind industries.



5. The economic and political landscape: Topics include the state of the U.S. economy, the popularity of the Trump administration, and the challenges faced by the EU in addressing the energy crisis.



Check out the full transcript:

Enjoy the show!