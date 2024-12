In this week’s episode of the Energy Realities Podcast, the Energy Gang of 4 - Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, Stu Turley, and David Blackmon - takes a look at the post-apocalyptic landscape of Canadian energy and climate policy and arrives at the inevitable conclusion that it is a Justin Trudeau-led clown show.

Share

You’re gonna love this one - give it a watch.

You can find the Gang on X at:

@thenemethreport @irinaslav1 @STUARTTURLEY16 @EnergyAbsurdity

Enjoy!