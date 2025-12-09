The Energy Realities Podcast, 12.9.2025: Has Trump Finally Killed Biden's EV Dream?
There is a lot of global market change underway, and the EV and car markets are changing because of the dramatic shifts in the Trump Administration’s energy policies. But what impact this has on the global and US markets is a huge topic that affects consumers worldwide. Buckle up for the Energy Realties team from Bulgaria, the UK, and Texas. With David Blackmon and Stu Turley from Texas, we have to say it that way, because we are from Texas. Tammy Nemeth is from the UK, and Irina Slav is from Bulgaria. It’s a great discussion, complement by astute questions and comments from the greatest listeners on the planet.
Key Chapters:
00:00 Introduction - Irina Slav
03:18 David Blackmon’s view on how the Trump Administration’s impact on EVs
09:55 Dr. Tammy Nemeth covers Norway and the UK’s impact.
18:40 Dr. Graham Conway on his TED Talk and how EVs are not as environmentally friendly as advertised.
24:44 Irina Slav is pointing out that the EU wants smaller EVs and shorter ranges.
30:44 Dr. Tammy Nemeth Zelensky, Starmer, and Macron meeting to figure out the next action items.
32:48 Dr. Tammy Nemeth brings up that EU and Canada allowed deindustrialization to become a service economy, and may have caused harm to long-term manufacturing capabilities.
Irina Slav
International Author writing about energy, mining, and geopolitical issues. Bulgaria
David Blackmon
Tammy Nemeth
Energy Consulting Specialist
Stuart Turley
President and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host
Enjoy the show!
