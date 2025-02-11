There are many moving parts behind "Drill Baby Drill." While President Trump's ambitious goal of cutting consumer energy prices is fantastic, he does not have total control of the global oil markets. How much can his policies impact prices, and what does the rest of the world oil market think of his plans? You won't want to miss the team from the Energy Realities Podcast as we talk about this vast issue live on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn at 8:00 AM Central US, the UK, and Bulgaria. When the Energy Gang of 4 - Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley - start talking about energy, you know you will have fun! Ask the team your questions and give us feedback!

Highlights of the Podcast

00:09 – Introduction

01:15 – Trump's "Drill Baby Drill" & Its Challenges

04:19 – "Build Baby Build" – A Better Strategy?

07:51 – Oil Prices & Market Dynamics

10:09 – Shale Well Decline Rates & Refracking

13:10 – Global Energy Politics & the Paris Agreement

19:52 – The Role of Natural Gas & LNG Deals

23:52 – Green Energy Economics & EV Struggles

31:59 – Africa’s Energy Potential & China’s Influence

37:57 – Panama Canal & China's Strategic Moves41:37 - LILLEY: Trump gives Japan LNG deal Trudeau denied in 2023

42:21 - Ford projects mounting EV looses for 2025, Q4 profit up

43:41 - DAVID BLACKMON: Billionaire-Funded Lawfare Takes Another Big Hit In New Jersey

45:54 - Louisiana Lawsuits Work At Odds With Trump’s Energy Dominance Goals

49:30 - Clean energy costs to continue to fall this year, reports says

51:53 - German Coal Generation Jumps to One-Year High as Wind Plunges

54:36 - Liberal NGOs in crisis: The fallout of Trump's USAID freeze

56:53 - Trumps threatens sweeping tariffs on key metal imports

[End]

