Europe is in the midst of a decade-long Energy Implosion is looming, as their policymakers make all of the wrong decisions. What was once the poster child for Green Energy is now the hallmark of deindustrialization and fiscal collapse. You won’t want to miss this episode of the Energy Realities Podcast with David Blackmon, Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, and Stu Turley. We will be live on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube on Monday, February 16th at 7:00 AM Central US.

Enjoy the show!

The Energy Realities team talks about environmental policy, highlighting the complexity and contradictions within the European Union’s approach to these issues.



*1. Europe’s Energy Crisis and Deindustrialization*

The conversation focuses heavily on how the EU’s net-zero emissions policies are creating severe economic consequences. Heavy industries—chemicals, steel, and manufacturing—are facing unsustainable energy costs and are relocating production outside Europe. There’s a fundamental contradiction highlighted between pursuing aggressive net-zero goals while simultaneously needing energy-intensive defense capabilities.



*2. Geopolitics of Energy*

We explore Europe’s complex energy relationships, including:



Historical dependence on Russian energy and the implications of the Ukraine war



Speculation about whether the EU might resume purchasing Russian gas and oil post-war



The US role as an LNG exporter and Europe’s efforts to diversify energy sources



*3. EU Governance and Sovereignty Issues*

A critical theme is the centralization of power within the EU and erosion of national sovereignty. The discussion covers:



How the EU uses financial leverage to enforce policies on member states



Concerns about undemocratic tendencies and manipulation



The tension between central EU authority and member state independence



*4. Climate Policy and Environmental Regulation*

The transcript critiques the EU’s approach to climate action, including:



An alleged fixation on CO2 emissions reduction as the sole environmental priority



“Emissions mania” and regulatory overreach in climate policy



The role and effectiveness of carbon credits and emissions trading schemes



*5. Policy Failures and Unintended Consequences*

A recurring theme is how policies in automotive and energy sectors have failed to achieve their intended goals, with policymakers lacking foresight about broader consequences and a disconnect between policy rhetoric and real-world implementation.



Key Chapters:

02:39 New trading blocs based upon Energy Policies

04:46 Net Zero and the EU

11:02 The US can get along without the EU market

15:51 EU control is financial

17:55 Gaslighting at its finest

22:14 Is the EU going to buy Russian Gas after the end of the Ukraine War?

31:26 Great chart at the EPA on historical air quality

45:42 Pay to Pllay in the UK