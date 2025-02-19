In this week’s episode of The Energy Realities Podcast, the Energy Gang of 4 - Irina Slav, Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Stu Turley, and David Blackmon - address the burning question: Is the War on Coal Dead?

It’s a legitimate question. The world once again burned record volumes of coal in 2024. China permitted more new coal plants in 2024 than in any year since 2015. India dramatically increased its own mining and usage of coal with no end in sight. Even in the U.S., new Energy Secretary Chris Wright put the climate alarm community on notice that the Biden/Obama War on Coal is coming to an end.

What kind of realignment is happening? What are its short-term and long-term implications? Are the UK and Germany and their masters at the UN and the WEF on the wrong side of history? The Gang answers these and other burning questions (pardon the pun) in the video below.

Enjoy!

Follow the Energy Gang of 4 on X: @IrinaSlav1 @TheNemethReport @STUARTTURLEY16 @EnergyAbsurdity

Highlights of the Podcast

00:11 – Introduction

02:26 – Coal's Resilience Amid Energy Transition

05:20 – Coal's Role in Global Energy Supply

10:00 – Germany’s Energy Crisis & Global Coal Plant Expansion

13:40 – U.S. Power Grid & ERCOT’s Energy Shortfall

18:00 – China’s Record Coal Expansion in 2024

23:00 – Energy Transition: Myth vs. Reality

30:10 – U.S. LNG Exports & Trade Strategy

35:30 - DOGE: Reuters Paid Millions by DoD for ‘Large Scale Social Deception’

37:18 - Diamondback in Talks to Buy Permian Producer Double Eagle

38:02 - Exclusive: India’s NTPC plans to spend $62 billion on 30 GW of nuclear power, sources say

38:33 - Trump, Zeldin, Looking to Challenge the EPA’s Ability to Regulate Plant Food as a Pollutant

42:37 - Google says US is facing a power capacity crisis in AI race against China

44:07 - Why upstream companies might break their capital discipline rules

49:10 - ERCOT’s latest projections show potential problems for Texas power grid by 2027

53:11 - Trump to boost U.S. offshore oil and gas with new energy dominance council

55:00 – Final Thoughts: The Future of Energy Policy

[End]

