We are seeing startling trends worldwide, and our special guest today is an author and energy speaker, Robert Bryce. We have so much to cover, and he is an incredible Substack with information. Join the Energy Gang of 4 - Tammy Nemeth, Irina Sav, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley - as we cover some of the most critical issues facing the energy market this year.

Link to Robert Bryce’s Substack Newsletter

Follow the Gang on X: @TheNemethReport @IrinaSlav1 @STUARTTURLEY16 @EnergyAbsurdity

Highlights of the Podcast

00:12 - Introduction

00:49 - Is the Green Revolution Collapsing?

01:54 - Local Opposition to Wind & Solar

03:11 - Texas and Green Hydrogen Collapse

05:15 - BP’s Shift Away from Green Energy

08:20 - Future Waste Crisis from Renewables

11:23 - Osage Wind Farm Dismantlement

18:11 - Financial Incentives Driving Renewables

22:00 - Infrastructure Delays & Grid Risks

28:13 - UK's Energy Crisis & LNG Dependence

34:54 - The UK's Net Zero economy isn't booming

33:14 - Lawmakers Announces Plan To Build Next-Generation Coal-Fired Plant in Wyoming.

36:42 - BP cancels HyGreen Teesside hydrogen project amid green energy scale back

37:36 - Energy Again Atop Trump's Mind in Speech to Congress

39:19 - UK government looks at allowing oil and gas production via adjacent fields as it bans new licenses.

42:08 - Europe Falters on Exiting Russian Gas, Sending Prices Plunging

44:25 - PBS Pushes Climate Doom, Ignores Real Data Debunking Global Warming Hysteria

45:38 - Canada’s Final US Energy Tariff Warning to Donald Trump - “A Snow Mexican Stanoff”

50:01 - Canada’s Energy Policies & Political Shifts

