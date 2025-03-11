The Energy Realities Podcast, 3.11.2025: Robert Bryce Joins the Gang to Talk About the Sputtering Energy Transition
We are seeing startling trends worldwide, and our special guest today is an author and energy speaker, Robert Bryce. We have so much to cover, and he is an incredible Substack with information. Join the Energy Gang of 4 - Tammy Nemeth, Irina Sav, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley - as we cover some of the most critical issues facing the energy market this year.
Link to Robert Bryce’s Substack Newsletter
Highlights of the Podcast
00:12 - Introduction
00:49 - Is the Green Revolution Collapsing?
01:54 - Local Opposition to Wind & Solar
03:11 - Texas and Green Hydrogen Collapse
05:15 - BP’s Shift Away from Green Energy
08:20 - Future Waste Crisis from Renewables
11:23 - Osage Wind Farm Dismantlement
18:11 - Financial Incentives Driving Renewables
22:00 - Infrastructure Delays & Grid Risks
28:13 - UK's Energy Crisis & LNG Dependence
34:54 - The UK's Net Zero economy isn't booming
33:14 - Lawmakers Announces Plan To Build Next-Generation Coal-Fired Plant in Wyoming.
36:42 - BP cancels HyGreen Teesside hydrogen project amid green energy scale back
37:36 - Energy Again Atop Trump's Mind in Speech to Congress
39:19 - UK government looks at allowing oil and gas production via adjacent fields as it bans new licenses.
42:08 - Europe Falters on Exiting Russian Gas, Sending Prices Plunging
44:25 - PBS Pushes Climate Doom, Ignores Real Data Debunking Global Warming Hysteria
45:38 - Canada’s Final US Energy Tariff Warning to Donald Trump - “A Snow Mexican Stanoff”
50:01 - Canada’s Energy Policies & Political Shifts
