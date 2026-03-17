It is a wild news cycle, and Energy Security is in every single news story - Buckle up. The gang from Bulgaria, the US, and the UK is rolling. We are going to talk about the top energy topics rolling around the world. Live on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube. You will want to comment on David Blackmon, Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, and Stu Turley's discussion and pinpoint what matters to you.

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1. Energy Security & Geopolitical Risks

The discussion centers on critical energy security challenges, particularly the vulnerability of global oil supplies. Key concerns include the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, disruptions to oil tanker traffic in the Red Sea (potentially involving Houthis), and the impact of regional conflicts on energy markets. Canada's lack of a strategic petroleum reserve is highlighted as a significant vulnerability.



2. Nuclear Power & Europe's Energy Policy

A major focus is Europe's energy strategy, specifically:



Ursula von der Leyen's acknowledgment that abandoning nuclear power was a strategic mistake

Germany's nuclear phase-out and its consequences

The role of ideology and politics in shaping these decisions

The need to reconsider nuclear energy as part of Europe's energy mix

3. Oil & Gas Industry & Investment

The transcript discusses:



The depletion of existing oil reserves and the need for continued exploration and production

Technological innovation, including AI and advanced drilling techniques

The importance of sustained investment in the fossil fuel industry

4. Geopolitics & Global Energy Markets

The broader geopolitical context affecting energy, including the influence of the U.S. and other countries on energy policies and security.



5. Censorship & Platform Bias

The hosts address challenges with social media platforms (LinkedIn, X) regarding streaming and perceived censorship, particularly on energy and climate-related topics.

Enjoy the show:



Check out for Stu Turley on The Energy News Beat Substack:



For David Blackmon



For Tammy Nemeth



For Irina Slav