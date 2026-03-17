David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
8h

Very informative show covering many real energy and pure propaganda from many parts of the world. What disturbs me most of all, is the censorship on social media. It is disgusting in my opinion.

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