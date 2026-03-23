David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
6h

My favorite podcast to get the week started. Thank you all.

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winston's avatar
winston
4hEdited

Stu's comments on California farm water rights point to the same bad actors as the California energy markets: the Getty/Pelosi/Brown/Newsom families. Beffore oil, water shaped the course of land speculation and politics in California, and it continues to today. A close look will show that the vast areas of California low-use land dedicated to fake renewable energy is really about acquisition and control of the land, and net zero policies are about premium/shortage pricing for food, water, heating and cooling.

Although the names will change, the situation will be similar elsewhere in the West.

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