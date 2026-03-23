A wild day on the Energy Realities podcast with Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley. Just as we started, President Trump postponed the bombing of Iranian Electrical Plants, and we had a wild discussion around the energy supply chain problems.

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Lots of entertaining comments and questions from the live audience, too!

1. Global Energy Supply Crisis

The podcast centers on disruptions to oil and gas supply, particularly from the Middle East and critical chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz. There’s significant concern about shortages affecting major energy importers in Europe and Asia, with discussions about oil, natural gas, LNG, and other energy commodities.

2. Geopolitical Tensions & Energy Markets

A major theme is how potential conflicts between the US, Iran, and other Middle Eastern countries directly impact energy security. The discussion covers sanctions, infrastructure disruptions, and supply route vulnerabilities, with concerns about retaliation measures affecting energy availability.

3. Government Policy & Interventions

The discussion explores policy responses, including:

Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) releases by the US and other nations

Energy transition policies and renewable energy debates

The role of fossil fuels in addressing the crisis

Questions about the effectiveness and unintended consequences of these interventions

4. Market Dynamics & Price Volatility

There’s a detailed discussion of oil and gas price fluctuations, factors driving market changes, and the potential for continued price spikes. The implications for consumers, businesses, and the broader economy are analyzed.

5. Broader Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

Beyond energy, the panel addresses interconnected systemic issues, including fertilizer shortages affecting global food production, microchip supply chain vulnerabilities, and helium scarcity.

Enjoy the show!

Transcript:

Global Energy Supply Crisis.mp4

Irina Slav [00:00:12] Hello and welcome to the Energy Realities Podcast with David Blackman in Texas. How are you today, David?

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:00:21] Just lovely. It’s just nothing going on calm day here in Texas. So I’m just, I don’t know. I’m bored.

Irina Slav [00:00:28] Nothing going on. You’re one lucky man. Are you goddammit nameless in the UK? Are you?

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:00:39] No, I’m in Canada today.

Irina Slav [00:00:41] You’re in Canada!

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:00:43] How are things in Canada? It is a typical sort of Alberta spring where it’s plus 18 one day and snowing the next. So it’s been quite.

Irina Slav [00:00:57] Fun here actually. No, that’s nice. And you tell me I dare not imagine where you are.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:01:06] I was just in a bunker somewhere, but I’ll tell you what’s kind of fun. Is that a wanted poster tan, dr. Nemeth behind you, uh, wanted people that you’ve captured and you’re, uh running around Canada. I’m just kind of curious.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:01:22] No, it’s a bunch of music from the people I’m staying with have this little music room, and I’m in the music room.

Speaker 5 [00:01:30] Wow, very cool.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:01:33] What kind of music? Well, I think that is Elvis and the Beatles.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:01:40] Oh, that’s Elvis in the middle. OK.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:01:43] Yeah, that’s right.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:01:45] Yay, Elvis is in the building!

Irina Slav [00:01:52] All right, so today we’re going to talk about something that Stewart has called the Global Energy Supply Crisis. It features things like Saudi Aramco cutting volumes of crude oil to be delivered to Asian customers, about a dozen, 11 more specifically, tankers carrying LNG initially to Europe, diverting to Asia because prices are higher in Asia. Europe selling gasoline to Asia, even though some European countries have started capping fuel sales, which is very interesting. Who wants to go first? How bad is it going to get? Who wants go first.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:02:43] Well, okay. Let’s go ahead and give just a brief update here and let’s take a look at the Strait of Hormuz. Let me bring to the stage, the straight. And if you look at all the guppies lined up around here this morning, about four, I was kind of watching these guys, there are three tankers that went rolling through the straight, uh, this is an Indian LPG tanker that just passed through. There’s been about 15 tankers go through the straight of hormones that I’ve calculated and we’ve got a few others. This one’s a China own. This is called the bright gold and it has already gone through. So you’ve got some tankers going through. You’ve got several going on. Let me roll over to, uh, uh Yenbu over here. This is where the other guppy pool is. That could almost be another Marvel movie, Deadpool or guppy pool. I’m not sure which, but let’s go take a look at some of the tankers here. They’re averaging out about 5 million barrels per day between the two different loading docs that they have here and they’ve got a quite an assembly of things that looks like a little tender ship there waiting for orders. Uh, all that’s going on. And then, so just for our podcast listeners, we also have a map of the, uh, pipeline going across. And this was from Bloomberg, I believe. But then, uh, the president Trump, uh he pleased to report. I love the way he worked, notifies the world, uh over the last two days, good conversations. I’m glad that he’s had good conversations Based on that tenor and tone of these in depth detail, I will delay bombing the Iranian power plants and that is very important because let me bad back to the stage, the map, let me just point out to our podcast listeners. This is a little bit of a very important point and that is we are now looking at Iran. And as you look at Iran, um, Iraq is right next over here. Where is Iraq?

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:04:59] Just to the left of Iran.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:05:01] There you go. Iraq is right here. Thank you. And when you take a look at Iraq, Iraq gets 60% of their oil, their electricity from Iran, if Iran is bombed, how much oil goes out of Iraq, cause Iraq actually goes through over here. So, uh, that’s about 1.7 million barrels per day. Iran is about one, uh, 3.2 million barrels per day ballpark. And there is nothing over at car gone on loading, at least with transponders on. So anyway, just want to share all that.

Irina Slav [00:05:41] Thanks, Stu.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:05:44] Sorry, I just, this is a great data.

Irina Slav [00:05:48] So David, how about you think it’s going to get for the big energy importers?

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:05:55] Oh, well, I, it’s, it it’s already bad. Um, it, you know, on oil, we still just don’t know. I mean, we can’t know and won’t know for another week or two. The president’s, uh, message today on true social cause, uh crude prices to drop immediately and then they’ve risen again, uh and they’ll probably drop again as people absorb the. The data and the implications of what this means, if anything. Natural gas is where the problem really is. And LNG, with cut or down, the United States can increase production to some extent immediately, but it’s not that much. It’s not 17% of the global market, that’s for sure. We’re going to have additional facilities come online later this year. You know, we’ll boost our capacity to, to send more cargos to Europe and Asia, but this is going to be a long-term, years long shortage of LNG on the market. Everyone needs to understand that. This is not something that, that Chenier energy is going to be able to solve, solve in the coming weeks, uh, with Cutter saying they’re going to be down three to five years. Um, That’s, that’s just a major problem, especially for countries in Europe, I think, um, because the Asian countries have already shown they’re willing to pay higher prices for the LNG cargos. Uh, you know, and it’s going to be controversial, uh, for some of these countries, uh with, with the global community, the globalists, uh who continue to, uh subscribe to the dogma of the global church of climate alarm. Are going to scream bloody murder because we’re already seeing in Asia countries now going back to burning coal. They have all these dual use plants. They’re not going to be able to get the LNG to power their economies with natural gas, then they’re going to go back to burning coal, and that means higher emissions. It means more apocalyptic statements coming from Antonio Gutierrez, our favorite circus clown at the U.N. Fatih Birol may get a case of the vapors and issue a stern warning on it at the IEA. And he’s already demanded that we lower our speed limits back to 55 miles an hour in tribute to Jimmy Carter to conserve petroleum, which is just the biggest bunch of waste of time I’ve ever seen. And, um... But, but I guess the point is just, it doesn’t matter what President Trump posts on true social, we’ve had these long-term structural impacts now from this conflict on both oil and LNG. And, you know, you’ve got, uh, the CEO of Saudi Aramco over the weekend saying, you know what’s going to take us a year to, to, uh repair the, their major refinery, whose name I’m slipping my mind now that was hit by the Iranian drone. It’s going to be a year where that the production out of that refinery is going to be down by a fraction and, and they’re just one of dozens of facilities that have been hit. So this, this is going to cause a restructuring of supply and demand on the global market. Prior to February 28th, we had an oversupplied market coming out of this thing, assuming it does in fairly soon. We may not have an oversupplied market. Once things get back online and the straight of our moose gets reopened, we might have a market that’s in deficit long before anyone anticipated it would be. And there are long-term implications that since we’ve had this decade of the Larry Finks of the world, forcing this EASG mania on major corporations and denying them capital they needed. To find and begin producing new reserves of oil. So our long-term market is already at a deficit, and this is going to exacerbate it. So these are, I mean, there’s just major implications for any country that imports oil or LNG, and they’re gonna be long-lasting.

Irina Slav [00:10:28] That’s really bad and I read somewhere that in terms of all production, Middle Eastern countries have shot in about 13 million barrels daily. That will take a while to bring back online and a while doesn’t mean a couple of days. So that’s really tough as well. But I agree with you that gas seems to be the bigger problem for large importers such as most European countries, big European economies. Tammy, what do you think about the recent idea by energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen, a well-known expert on all things energy, who said that the thing to do is to reduce the target, the refill target for European member states from 90% by November to 80% by November, because this will reassure. European countries and bring them certainty. Would you care to comment on that?

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:11:29] When I read that, I thought, what is he talking about? That’s crazy. How exactly does that help? I mean, I have no words. It was just stunning. And I’m like, and he said it with a straight face. It was very strange. But I would add that, first of all, I think it’s a big irony that the Asia’s paying more for LNG because this is what the EU did in 2022. And after Nord Stream was blown up, they were going around paying the premium price and diverting. Supplies from Pakistan and various other countries that had these long-term contracts with Qatar and other producers who just were like, well, OK, we’ll take force majeure and break the contract because Europe is offering so much more money. So it’s kind of karma in a way that Asia is willing to pay more and the EU is kind of stuck. Then the other thing that I thought was really interesting is that... Some news organizations are reporting that Iran is basically extorting and ransoming takers. So they’re charging them two million dollars to cross the street. I forget they have a euphemism for it where they’re escorting them. It’s not a ransom, They’re escorting According.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:13:02] Okay.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:13:02] Not a ransom. Definitely not a ransom, we’re just escorting you two million bucks across. So this is how they also generate revenue and you know, how do you stop that? How are they getting paid? And then there’s the whole banking thing, which I don’t want to get into. And then the third thing I just wanted to point out is, I know a lot of people are upset about what the IEA is putting out there saying, you know. Don’t drive so much, carpool, work from home, all these different kind of measures. But to be fair to the IEA, and which is hard, but this is what they were just, it’s what they set up for. This is one of the main things that when they were formed in 1974, that it was about coming up with some form of collective or broad framework for when There is a crisis, so that countries don’t start competing with one another and being focusing only on their own individual nation, the consuming countries, but rather they’re cooperating, working together, all following the same kind of framework to reduce demand to alleviate the crisis. So this is nothing really new. If you go back to the recommendations they made in the 1979 oil crisis with the Iranian revolution, very similar. People couldn’t work from home back then, but a lot of the mechanisms and recommendations are pretty much the same, and they’re also extremely similar to the 2022 recommendations. So this is kind of what the IEA was really set up for, and And people get upset, oh, Fattie Burrell’s telling you you shouldn’t drive your car and all this. Well, wait until they start doing like they did in the 70s in Europe, where if your license plate is this kind, an odd number, you don’t drive, but if it’s an even number, you can drive today.

Irina Slav [00:14:56] Among the suggestions, by the way, isn’t this really, really a no brainer? I mean, it happens naturally. If you need to spend half your paycheck to fill your car’s tank, you wouldn’t be driving your car so much, you would be driving it as carefully as possible. And as well not as slowly as possible. But you know, that sweet spot, you wouldn’t be speeding a lot. It’s not just nothing new, it’s nothing that all of us don’t know.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:15:34] You’re right. But I think governments like to put it out there to show they’re doing something and to exhibit leadership. Right?

Irina Slav [00:15:41] Right? Yeah, I agree.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:15:43] So it’s like, okay. Right, OK, so in Calgary right now, where I am, they’re replacing and fixing the water lines because the previous mayor let it all just kind of run down and everything else. And there was a huge water crisis a couple of years ago when the big water feeder broke. And so they’re now replacing everything. And there’s these relentless messages. Please don’t use water, do your part. Oh, there was a spike on Sunday. I don’t know who was using too much water. Everybody needs to do their part and cooperate and everything. And it’s relentless. It’s on the radio, it’s on television. There’s little billboards up saying preserve your water. So people know they’re fixing the water lines and they’re doing their best naturally. But they have this constant reminder for governments. I don’t know, is it Nanny State? Is that part of it? Is it that they want to demonstrate leadership? I’m not sure. But it’s almost reflexive for governments. Yeah, it’s annoying. But now it’s with energy, right? You shouldn’t be driving your car so much. And then there’s the whole we need to reduce taxes. So I was actually kind of surprised that some of the European countries want to reduce the insane sales taxes and whatnot that’s on the price of petrol at the station.

Irina Slav [00:17:13] Yeah, it’s interesting how you come out between school taxes.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:17:16] Oh, my gosh. Yeah, I guess.

Irina Slav [00:17:18] In the stream. Yeah, again.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:17:21] So in the UK, they, I don’t know if you saw that clip where there was the head of an energy company and they don’t deal in natural gas or whatever, but he said, I used to work for these companies. He said, it’s extremely cyclical. Sometimes you get this boom. It’s like, wow, we have lots of money. And then you hit this trough and you’re losing money. And you need those good times to balance out those bad times. But every time there’s a good time, The governments take the difference. So that the companies don’t make very much. And when it’s a bad time, governments do nothing. So it’s like the companies are always absorbing the bad stuff and never benefiting from the good stuff. So he made some really good points. And I think the British journalist really didn’t wanna hear that because their windfall tax is already 80%. He’s like four-fifths of what a company makes goes to the government and it has since 2022.

Irina Slav [00:18:21] Why are these companies still operating in the UK? How do they face out? They’re facing out. Make space for more wind turbines.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:18:38] Apparently in solar panels on every house.

Irina Slav [00:18:42] Yeah, maybe mission platforms in the North Sea, that would be a great idea. It is so funny and now for the bureau has said that the IEA will Release even more barrels on top of those 400 million if need well, but don’t rush it Know how to manage panic and exact no seriously, he could have waited a week or two Behold before he made that pledge But now I’m starting to get worried about shortages because he’s ready to release even more balls.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:19:27] I agree Yeah that was on timing

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:19:30] Very, very.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:19:32] Uh, we had, uh, we’ve got the same thing in the United States. We had the treasury secretary, no, it was Chris Wright, energy secretary, uh over the weekend saying, you know, in addition to this, it’s 172 million barrels that we’re going to release out of the SPR in the U S which was already depleted by Biden. He’s saying, well, you know, we could release more. Uh, after that. And I’m like, my God, what are we going to take it down to zero? We know this, this is not. This is not smart policy. So, you know, hopefully, uh, things are about to calm down in the Middle East right now, maybe the, the impetus to doing that will calm down with it. Uh, but I, you’re going back to one thing. Was it Tammy or arena said, um, that governments, you know, like to do these things to show they’re doing something. They’re taking action. That’s always the most dangerous motivation by any politician to show that I’m doing something because generally what they’re doing is stupid and counterproductive. And we see it particularly where energy is concerned. I mean, it’s almost never a good thing. What they decide to do to show that they’re proactive. Thank you for joining us. Have a great evening.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:20:54] Middle East isn’t the only place oil comes from and MD, that is an outstanding point. And when you sit back and take a look though, even out of the Middle East, you take a look at the outlets that are going around the Strait of Hormuz. Even though 20% of the world’s oil goes through that strait, five million barrels per day went this way. 1.2 million barrels went this way. 1.7 mineral barrels went that way. So it’s actually not, you know, you start looking at that. It’s now coming back down and, uh, this person, I’m not sure who you are. I don’t, I hope not. It’s been 24 days, dude. Calm down. I’m hoping that this thing ends quickly. So in

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:21:47] My favorite, my favorite is this one. We get this almost every week. What is this channel about? Well, normally, you know, we talk about dungeons and dragons and things like that, but we decided to talk about energy.

Irina Slav [00:22:00] To Andy Bowen’s point, it’s true, Middle East isn’t the only place it all comes from, but it’s the place where a lot of oil comes from and when that oil is gone, and the gas that comes from the Middle East is gone. We have something we call a shortage, and we hate it, because whatever the net zero crowd has been doing in the past 20 years, we have not brought down our consumption of oil and gas. And a fifth of that comes from the Middle East. So without it, and that’s without even mentioning that different grades of crude oil do not work with all refineries. For example, when we sanctioned, not we, the EU, and the US, thank you, USA, sanctioned look oil, I’m not happy about this. We had to start importing crude from Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan because they have comparable grades. You know, we can’t just start importing American crude because it would work with our refinery. And it’s true for all refineries. They can be adjusted to work with other grades, blends, types of oil, but it takes time and it takes money. So when something like this happens, refiners look for comparable grades. And my car is not running as well as it did two years ago. I blame Canada’s downfall.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:23:29] Well, when that happens to me in the United States, I blame ethanol, the ethanol content. And anyway, Stu, I interrupted you.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:23:38] I just blame my wife because she’s a horrible driver but let me go ahead and bring you there. I love my wife by the way, she’s wonderful dear lady.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:23:46] I hope she doesn’t watch this show, man. You’re in trouble.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:23:50] She’s a very intelligent lady that does not watch my podcast. Um, here’s one thing I’d like to point out. We have probably one of the single largest energy disruptions in the history of mankind going on right now. I’ve never lived through this kind of a news cycle. We’re watching it play out in real time. Australia is now got, uh, real problems trying to plant crops. We have a fertilizer. A shortage going on around the world. This is a crisis. We have a food crisis coming around. We have water crisis coming round. We have diesel shortage coming around, we have jet fuel crisis coming out round. If the world were running on solar panels and windmills, we wouldn’t have these problems, would we? We will be running on windmills or solar panels because they can’t run all the stuff that oil and gas run. That’s the point. This is a real point. We were never in an energy transition.

Irina Slav [00:25:00] Can I just ask this viewer who said in Australia, we have almost zero reserves. Yes, what is Australia going to do about it? I heard that you guys really don’t have oil.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:25:13] This is a real problem. And when the six tankers turned back away from Australia, China says, Oh, sorry, we get all of our coal from Australia. But we’re not going to give you any, uh, oil and gas. So we we’ve had Exxon ship two tankers, I believe to Australia from the Gulf state in exporting in the past month. So you’re going to see more exports coming in from that, but the. Refined tanking is now going at a premium. We’ve also got Jeff here.

Irina Slav [00:25:48] I agree with you here.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:25:51] The, this is Jeff chestnut for our podcast listeners. The only thing I can come up with for justification of right statement is that we could release more from the SPRs. He’s got caught up in the political moment. I want to stand up for the great and wondrous, uh, secretary Chris, right, because he’s put this out as a loan. Anybody that is getting a release from the SBR has to return it with one and a half barrels going back in it’s a swap. This is not a release. That is a different ploy than the AutoPen did trying to get that, so.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:26:26] Um, and I need to clarify that may have been treasury secretary Besant who said that now I’m, I’m not positive it was secretary, right? It was one or the other of them on one of the Sunday shows.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:26:38] And, and, and by secretary Chris Wright saying yes to president Trump, when president Trump says release the SPR or release McCracken, I’m not sure which part of the movie that was, but he’ll say, yes, sir, but he releases it with a caveat and say, you must repay one and a half. So he’s going to be getting around it that way. So morning, Robert.

Irina Slav [00:27:03] Good morning Robert. We don’t know if it’s accurate that China has 1 billion barrels in reserve but it sure has a lot. It has been stockpiling for well over a year.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:27:17] There’s two different...

Irina Slav [00:27:18] I know how to do energy security.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:27:22] China has two different reserves, one for commercial and one for strategic, and their commercial reserves has, I believe, five or six more days left in it, but they are still getting oil in coming in, so they keep pushing the goalpost down.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:27:43] The timing

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:27:46] Go ahead, Tame.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:27:47] The timing of the return is critical as when we draw down the SPR there can be damaged to the storage cavern with extended evacuation, which is what happened to Biden.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:28:01] And they’re still, you know, repairing those damaged caverns. So, you don’t want to damage more of them.

Irina Slav [00:28:09] Nobody always thinks how integrated all this is.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:28:14] Anybody know who’s Brunei spells all the way there? I don’t, I don’t

Irina Slav [00:28:18] But I’m sure Tammy will check it. I believe that’s Governor Newsom.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:28:23] Hair, uh, hair salon. It’s the Brill green. Isn’t that governor nuisance hair salon, Brunelli That was a joke. Hair gel, grease, oil. We get it. OK, sorry. It’s really bad when you have to explain. It’s Monday morning, folks. I’ve already been up early. So give me just bear with me.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:28:46] Apparently Brunei sells their number one trade destination is Australia, number two is China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:29:00] Currently they sell to no one but that’ll change soon, hopefully.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:29:08] You know, I want to go back to, David, what you said before and Stu, about this happening in real time and how everything’s happening so quickly and whatnot. And I think one of the interesting things about these crises, if you think about the original Iranian one, it started in 78. It went through pretty much all of 79 and was a problem in 1980 even. And nowadays we expect things to happen and be done in 24 hours. We have zero attention span for anything lasting any length of time. And so it’s like this started on February 28th and oh my gosh, it’s a forever war and you know, like you said, David, it was a couple of weeks and I think it’s crappy that it’s ongoing. But it’s not like the Venezuelan operation where it was over in 24 hours. But that’s what people expect. And I think that’s a bit frightening in our modern society that we just expect things to be over really fast. Oh, this happened.

Irina Slav [00:30:13] The book said it was going to be over really fast, and then I left him.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:30:20] Yeah, no, I think it’s a product of our instantaneous communications, right? I mean, everybody’s so used to knowing everything that’s happening immediately on X or tick tock or whatever platform, social media platform you use that when something lasts longer than immediately we get frustrated with it, right. And it is frustrating. I mean the whole thing is frustrating and it’s, it’s having enormous impacts on people all over the world. And it’s going to be long-term impacts. And so everything’s up in the air and we’re all trying to analyze it and figure out what’s going happen. But what amuses me and what I think is so destructive in our media is, and I really do believe this, I think the 24-hour cable news channels are maybe the most pernicious element of our whole society in. Kind of influencing our population, uh, to believe things that just aren’t. So, you know, so today we have this message from the president that there’s been, uh talks for the last couple of days that have been productive with Iran and they’re going to pause for five days to see if they can work something out well within the next probably while we’re doing this, this hour long podcast. There’s going to be panel discussions on MSNOW, Fox, and CNN with people who know literally nothing, literally nothing about the energy situation in any part of the world or any element of it, you know, posing as experts on this subject and making predictions about who’s going get hurt, who’s gonna be helped, where the price is going to go, and all that kind of stuff. And, and, you know, two hours later. Uh, Abby, Philip will, will, you know, convene a panel with four other people on there who will say exactly the opposite. So our whole society remains confused because all the experts aren’t experts anymore. And, but we demand these immediate forms of communications and information so that we can go out and talk to our friends and claim we know what’s going on. When we really don’t know squat, that’s actually act. And I just think it’s a huge problem that our society has to get its arms around here in the US. And I suspect it’s no different in Europe or Canada or anywhere else, you know. It’s just everybody has unreasonable expectations because of our instantaneous communications, which for the most part is a good thing. I’m not saying we need to go back to landline telephones and fax machines, folks. So don’t don’t accuse me of that. But we do have to kind of, this is a societal issue that we really ought to try to figure out a constructive way to rein it in because it really is very counterproductive in so many ways.

Irina Slav [00:33:33] Yes, because it’s all about a hukton news and they don’t see it as something that may or then again may not be true.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:33:42] Yeah, exactly.

Irina Slav [00:33:43] They take it at face value, and the fact that they are hooked, I mean, there are some people who keep their televisions on throughout the day. Yes. In the background, yeah.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:33:56] May I interrupt for just a second? This is live in the, uh, hormones straight. The Jasmine oil products tanker is going through the straight. And I found this very interesting. Notice this smaller It is, quote unquote, a pleasure craft from Iran. Is your graph.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:34:17] So they paid their two million bucks to get escorted?

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:34:21] Oh no, this is a waiting to happen moment. Is it an unmanned craft that’s about to hit it? I don’t know.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:34:33] I like the pleasure craft. I think that’s funny.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:34:36] That is extremely funny, sorry.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:34:38] They’re having fun.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:34:41] Got a suitcase full of $2 million on that pleasure craft. So yeah, they’re having a lot of fun. Um, that, that website is marine traffic.com. Shout out to them. Marine traffic.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:34:54] They’re amazing. There was a question up there from Mike where he was asking how much refined products you get from a barrel of oil. 44 to 45 gallons of petroleum products from a bottle of crude oil. So there’s 40 out of, I’m not sure how, but a single 42 gallon barrel will produce 44 to 45 gallons of petroleum product.

Irina Slav [00:35:24] That’s from the Magic of Petroleum Refining.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:35:27] That’s right. The increase in volume is known as refinery gain. And this is data from the US Energy Information Administration.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:35:38] How interesting is that because, you know, the barrel itself only has 32 gallons, right, or 30, 30, uh...

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:35:45] It says 42, 42, 42.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:35:47] 42 yes

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:35:50] Yeah, because the refining makes the product less dense than the original, you know, because you’re

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:35:54] Because you’re

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:35:55] making it so then it feels more.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:35:57] How about that?

Irina Slav [00:36:00] Great question, Mike. Yeah, thanks for that. What do you think is the biggest crisis? Because I think the biggest crises is the one with fertilizer shortages. I was going to say the same.

Speaker 5 [00:36:16] The North America

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:36:18] North America is well positioned. We have a lot of fertilizers, all of them. And I think what Canadians are facing, because we’re the largest potash producer in the world at potassium and whatnot. And they’re like, why do we have to pay so much more when we have it here? It’s like when everything’s not a crisis, everyone’s happy to sell on the global market and have the global price. But the minute there’s a crisis... And it increases that global price, the people who produce it get angry because they figure why should we have to pay more when we have it instead of, well, it’s a global price. You have to, that’s just the way it is, so.

Irina Slav [00:37:00] Yeah, but I do hope you keep more of it at home for your local farmers.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:37:06] I don’t know, it’s so expensive. I know farmers who, if they didn’t purchase their fertilizer last fall, won’t be able to afford to do it this spring. It’s just way too much. It’s too expensive. That is bad. Right.

Irina Slav [00:37:22] This is when the government must intervene in a productive way, as opposed to what David accurately observed was largely unproductive intervention. Food is the only thing they really have to intervene about by the fertilizer that farmers need. I mean, people will need food and locally produced food would be cheaper than imported food. When you have bread crudit over 103 last eye check, about 15 minutes.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:37:52] In California, we have a government that’s interceding in all the local farmers and stealing their water so that they can go in and then claim the water to refill for their reserves and their fish, putting almost all of the farmers out of business in California, which is one of the most biggest areas of food growth in the United States. This is a huge crisis.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:38:24] And the other, the other crisis that’s looming is helium, right? Because what is it? 17% of global helium comes through the Strait of Hormuz every day onto the, I mean, we don’t have the problem in the United States because we have plenty of helium and in Canada, but in, in parts of the world, you know, they, they don’t their own helium supplies. They need that helium. Uh, and by the way, it’s, it, it apparently a major Feedstock for the producing of microchips and in Taiwan and other other countries that produce all these microchip And so if you have a shortage of helium You’re going to end up down the road at some point having a shortage Of these computer chips that we need to power the world. So it I mean it

Irina Slav [00:39:11] Could the AI revolution be postponed?

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:39:14] Well, yeah, we could postpone that. I’d be all in favor of it, frankly, but I don’t think it’s possible.

Irina Slav [00:39:21] Well, if there aren’t enough...

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:39:24] Well, it’s going to be a problem, folks. Still not convinced, yes. So this, yeah, still not convinced in Venezuela and Iran have anything to do with oil. I’m sensing all roads lead to China since taking Taiwan and what we are now doing to prepare for it. And I think that’s right. And I know Stu and I have been talking about that since January.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:39:50] Odin has a funny comment here, he says the only thing depressing about knowing the future and how the world ends is that absolutely nobody cares beyond their love for idiocracy.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:40:02] As it happens, I do another podcast twice a week called Tales from the Idiocracy, you should tune in, but it’s on my, my other sub stack, my political sub stack and yes, we are living in an idiocracy in real time and have been for quite some time in the United.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:40:17] Yeah, well not just the US, it’s like every western country.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:40:25] Can I ask Irina and Tammy, the elections that seemed to be going on in the EU seemed to be going right last night. There were a lot of elections going on Germany and France, Germany and France and people on the right.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:40:47] Well, Germany, I don’t know. I mean, when was it? Just a couple of weeks ago, the Greens won in a German riding and now the CDP won in this particular riding. And the problem with the European elections is that there’s 20 parties. And they win with 21% of the vote. And there’s so many kind of left-wing parties, they crowd out the the. Two or three conservative parties, and I’m sure they’re crowing about how the AFD didn’t do well or something, but...

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:41:24] Oh, the AFD doubled its percentage yesterday in the German election, but it’s still not in control anyway.

Speaker 5 [00:41:32] Right? Yeah.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:41:34] The same thing in France, you know, Marine Le Pen’s party.

Irina Slav [00:41:38] EU will be too busy watching Hungary to meddle in our elections. Maybe we could get a break.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:41:48] Serious, really serious. I love Rodney’s comment here, this is so true. He says God runs out of locusts. He sends governments. Well said Rodney love it

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:42:03] Oh, I wish I’d have thought of that one.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:42:07] Remember that you’ll see But you’re right, I mean they’re so obsessed with hungry and getting or ban out and I’m concerned about that election

Irina Slav [00:42:17] They’re really obvious about it and that’s not good.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:42:23] The deep state runneth deep. And the deep state is running out of money.

Irina Slav [00:42:31] That’s a very interesting observation because it has potentially major implications for the future.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:42:41] The deep state is getting as like a wolf in the corner right now. Watch what happens.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:42:50] We’ve got a post or a new poster here. Odin Americans are the type of people that grow marijuana indoors, just to complain about power outages or fires created by them along with dead firemen and freezing elderly.

Speaker 5 [00:43:09] I think you laughed twice

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:43:11] Well, good. He follows up with a very good one here. Civilization ended when the handkerchief went away.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:43:21] Absolutely how he feels about fax machines

Irina Slav [00:43:28] Fax machines were great. That was such a nice technology at the time.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:43:33] When was the fax machine invented? 1945-1943 by the Japanese. Wait, what? Say that again. Fax machines were invented by 1943, I believe by the Japanese, take a look at it.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:43:53] Well, I didn’t see the first one I saw was in 1988, but I’m in America. So we were way behind.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:43:59] You’re, you’re older than that. David, come on. No, it’s the first fax machine. I saw no, you were, you were there for the original machine.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:44:07] Uh, no, I’m not quite there.

Irina Slav [00:44:09] And maybe it took a while from inventing them to mass producing them and making them affordable. Affordable, what a great word.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:44:20] So I, I agreed to, I tend to agree with the handkerchief comment. I still have handkerchips that I received for my high school graduation. Um, that, that had my initials, uh, embroidered in them and, uh. They’ve never been taken out of the box. They’re in a box somewhere in my attic. I want to go break them out. Cause I like handker chips. Handkerchiefs are handy.

Irina Slav [00:44:43] Yeah, they are.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:44:45] I was going to say, I’ve got underwear older than you is a line that David, you use, so be careful.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:44:55] Okay, we’re way off the topic.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:44:57] Okay, we’ve diverged. But I want to make a comment about the UK, because the UK is tripling down on net zero now, and that we need even more wind and solar, that there’s no point developing the North Sea, they’re putting out stats that All those fields depleted. There’s no point trying to do anything else and Katherine Porter has been relentless pushing back on X whenever they make these stupid comments about like, you know there’s there’s a political boundary of jurisdiction in the North Sea between Norway and to the UK and It’s just a political Boundary because the fields are still You know, they it doesn’t just end is that they’ve developed these really big fields on the Norwegian side Which clearly go over to the UK side? But apparently in the UK mind once you put that little line on the map. That’s it. The oil stops there There’s no oil left in the in the North Sea and you know, Catherine Porter’s like come on you guys But the problem is out there and that’s the messaging

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:46:08] I would like to give Liz Trust a shout out, she was the former prime minister of the UK. I had the opportunity to interview her and she delightfully said that the United States would have never had the neglect by Harris Thurmer if she was in there and she would have already had a trade agreement. I can see why she was run out immediately by the deep state in the UK. She was very upfront and I just want to give her a shout out. Hopefully she can get back into power and have people listen to her because she was a breath of fresh air on the interview.

Irina Slav [00:46:48] The UK wasn’t the only country though that’s tripling down. I mean the European central authorities are also tripling on more wind and solar because now is the time, it’s actually the new refrain, now is it the time to get off fossil fuels. It tells you how knowledgeable these people are. Well, we had done Jorgensen as an example.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:47:12] Well, I mean, they need the same case in 2022, right? When Russia invaded Ukraine, it was now is the time this is

Irina Slav [00:47:21] And it didn’t work!

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:47:24] They blew up those pipelines to get off. You know, I mean, you know, Putin lost his Nord Stream lines to America. Probably is probably our guys.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:47:36] And aren’t they still determined to have no Russian oil and gas in 2027?

Irina Slav [00:47:42] While buying every single cargo that Novotek produced in February. Oh my God. They really think that they can gobble up all the Russian gas they can get their hands on until they shut the door, fire it and lock it. And then where are they going to get the gas from? Seeing as it really looks like the tightness. Maybe not a shortage later in the year if the war ends, but tightness of supply. Where is it going to come from? By the way, Woodside, was it Osantos, just shelved a new LNG project, a very big LNG projects, Varosso, I think it was called.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:48:30] Really? Oh, I didn’t see that yet. Sorry, yeah. That seems counterintuitive, doesn’t it?

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:48:39] Um, I’ve, I’m seeing that it’s actually a pretty, pretty cool one. I want to, uh, put this one up here. Stand behind your country. Uh, you quit being a wimp. Yes. Texas is a country and yes, I stand behind my country.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:48:54] He’s probably not

Irina Slav [00:48:56] Maybe it was to one person. I don’t know which country it is. But yeah, it’s going to be interesting, even if the fighting and the bombing stops this week, it is going to interesting for much longer time. I wonder when they’ll start talking about the thoughts again though.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:49:17] What I’m trying to calculate. What I’m trying to calculate is the amount of, um, if everybody remembers the old Wendy’s commercials, where’s the beef and you see these old ladies flying around in the back of the car. And it’s kind of a, an American joke when they’re wheeling along like this and she’s screaming, where is the beef? Cause there’s, that was an advertising commercial. I’m going to say, where was the glut? I’ve always said there’s not a glut and it only took four days and now we have no oil. So what I’m trying to calculate is how much has actually been pulled off. And I arena rightfully pointed this out as the right question, how much has been come brought as shut in and how much of it will come back online. So that is a tough calculation I’m working on right now. And it’s actually, uh, really going to be interesting to see. We are not going to be in an oil glut for a very long time coming out of this.

Irina Slav [00:50:25] Yeah, sorry, this viewer, Khaled, it’s not a new one. Barossa is not a New one, but they’re shutting it down for several weeks. I just checked. It’s not new. It’s an operator. It’s a flagship LNG. Sorry, there are so many. I think it’s confusing occasionally. So they’re shutting it down for several weeks. A plant shutdown. Okay, it’s 3.7 million cents per year. So there goes more supply.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:51:05] So to go to sort of what Stu was saying there about the glut, whatever they were saying is gone. But what I sense what the EU is going to do is that they’ll say, you don’t need to invest anymore in oil and gas because demand is gonna shift now. People are gonna get used to not having the fuel and they’ll make alternatives and everything will be okay. So you don’t need to do any more investments in developing oil and gas and maybe you shouldn’t even fix those refineries or whatever because people are gonna be have adapted and moved on.

Speaker 5 [00:51:42] That’s so right.

Irina Slav [00:51:44] But we have seen this repeatedly, we can’t adapt. Yeah, I know, I’m commenting on their words because I’m sure they will say this.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:51:56] Yes, absolutely. They will. That’ll be Foddy Birol’s next report.

Irina Slav [00:52:01] After witnessing the failure of this narrative over the past five years.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:52:07] Yeah, we’ll just go through the whole cycle again.

Irina Slav [00:52:10] Yeah, they will discover with amazement that expensive oil and gas also makes panels and turbines more expensive and they’ll start talking about supply chain disruptions again.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:52:30] And they’ll blame it on something else. It won’t be the increased cost of the oil and gas to make the turbines and solar panels. They’ll have some other excuse on why it’s more expensive and I’m sure it’ll be our fault.

Irina Slav [00:52:42] Well, they could blame oil and gas prices, you know, and then blame us for being hooked on oil and gas prices or something like this. They have done it before. They’ll do it again. The good thing is I think a lot fewer people today would believe them than wouldn’t believe them and probably did believe them five years ago. So that’s, that’s good.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:53:06] So here’s an interesting guessing game. Yeah, this is good. Actually, I read this piece about gold. So that, but you know, I mean, that’s the no brainer of the day, right. Or the no-brainer of the year. Yes. Uh, you got to increase your oil price forecast, um, because of everything that’s happening.

Irina Slav [00:53:28] They’re now doing it every other day, basically.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:53:32] So let’s, let’s just all take a guess. We’re going to be back here a week from today at 7 a.m. Central time folks on the same channel that you’re tuned into right now. Let’s all take guess. So, so WTI let’s do it on WTI. We started at 99 today. It dropped to 88. As soon as Trump put out that post, it went back to over 92. Now it’s back to about 91. Where’s it going to be a week from today? What do you think? Where’s WTI going to be a week from

Irina Slav [00:54:05] I say 90 because it’s the easiest.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:54:08] 90 is easy. That’s a nice real number, Tammy.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:54:13] Oh, don’t make me make a prediction.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:54:17] Come on!

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:54:19] Okay, let’s take a number. I’m going to say 87.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:54:24] Eighty-seven, okay, ninety-eight, stu-

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:54:28] Uh, 95 as we just kind of go through this and, um, because I, I don’t know how much has been damaged, how much had been pulled off. I’m trying to calculate in my head, but how long will that 95 hold is another quiz. There’s two different questions. You can say, what is it going to be next week? What’s it going be in three months? Those are just

Speaker 5 [00:54:54] Well, I’m just, no, we’re taking a point in time. Just next week, just next week. Are you rising this down?

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:55:01] Yes, it’s in my brain. 90, 87, 95. I got 78 has not, I’ve got 78. Why do you have 78? Oh, mighty one. Cause I think we’re going to be in a ceasefire and, uh, the market’s going to price in, you know, where we are. I mean, WTI was 65 before all this started. Let’s remember. And, and it has been, because we hit a low supply market. I think 78, I’m just going to go with 78 to wild here. Let’s see where we are. Okay. It’s great.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:55:38] I think it’s wonderful from a standpoint, David, but let me just say, there’s been a lot of oil shuttered in. I understand. And so when you sit back, then you’ve got tankers flipping all over the place. This is not something that’s going to get sorted out quickly. So I think you’re a hair low. Let’s just see.

Irina Slav [00:56:01] I only hope David turns out to be right, because...

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:56:04] I do too.

Irina Slav [00:56:05] I like cheap oil.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:56:07] We love peep oil so you know I’m right there with you. 78’S not that cheap.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:56:15] I’m in Alberta right now and they had their budget release about, I don’t know, a few weeks ago and they have this massive deficit for some reason. But it will be completely wiped out with the higher oil prices. So if the oil prices stay high and sustained for like the next month, their deficit will be wiped out, they’ll have a surplus.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:56:37] And Texas is going to have another $20 billion surplus next January when our legislature meets.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:56:43] Hey, Jeff, thanks for making David’s day so that we don’t have to have one fan. You got to have one fan today and we don’t have to listen to Eeyore next week. So, oh, nobody loves me. So I appreciate you today. I’ve been smiling.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:56:58] For the whole time.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:56:59] Yeah, you can smile. And, you know, Paul B here has a point about UK, which is so true, that the UK energy policy relies on demand destruction. People won’t heat their homes next winter. Businesses will close. Wind and solar will be a bigger share, while the BBC Ember and The Guardian will celebrate. Yes, yes, they will. And I think the climate change committee, David Turber, had a report last night or this morning. They’ve released an update about how we need to go even further faster with with net zero and that this is a great opportunity while people are hurting to get off oil. So yes, they’re already celebrating.

Irina Slav [00:57:42] Yeah, well, they won’t celebrate for very long because they have to pay the same electricity prices. Yeah, I know. Eventually the pain will reach them too.

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:57:55] Yeah, especially because, you know, they blew up their coal power plants. So it’s not even like in the Asian countries where they’re sort of un-mothballing them, we can’t switch in the UK. So if they run out of the natural gas for the turbines that they decided were going to back up the wind and solar, I don’t know. And the nuclear is taking forever. So who knows when that’ll be online. And yeah, there won’t be that power.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:58:27] I think Odin needs to have his own podcast. This is I’m trying to block.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:58:36] Please just keep the fire!

Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Author, The Nemeth Report [00:58:39] It’s kind of funny.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:58:40] Did he say something nasty I didn’t see

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:58:44] okay empty bone i’m fighting with david blackman right now trying to block me david’s over here i was trying to give the guys on podcast man come on have a

Speaker 5 [00:58:54] Oh, yeah, he’s not

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:58:55] I’m Eeyore!

Speaker 5 [00:58:56] Ah, New York.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:59:00] Thank you. I just have deleted him. I’m tired of him. Thank you, he did go a little overboard. Yeah.

Irina Slav [00:59:07] You’re such a sort of itch, Harry, as you. David, you’re crawling me, dude. We had some really interesting comments. Thank you. And useful.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:59:17] Great comments today, thank you. Great job, Irina.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:59:21] Especially this one. I just want to highlight this one

Speaker 5 [00:59:26] Yes, I believe.

David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author [00:59:33] Okay. All right, well. What did we solve today? Did we solve anything?

Irina Slav [00:59:41] Where we make price predictions.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [00:59:43] Yes. Oh, sorry. I love this one. So hair gels in salon is jiffy lube. I loved that. And you bet I want to try to share the calculations out as soon as I can get them done. It’s my Heads exploded trying to figure all that out.

Irina Slav [01:00:02] Well, have a great week, everyone!

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Hosts [01:00:04] That was a lot of fun.

Irina Slav [01:00:05] Thanks everybody, see you next week.