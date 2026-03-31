The Energy Realities Podcast - 3.30.2026: The Energy Dominoes Are Falling
The Energy Domino Crisis In Motion is really showing the world the weak points in energy security and the total interdependence of the global markets. The Energy Realities Team will break apart the current situation and the most impactful stories impacting consumers, investors, and world leaders around the Globe. You won't want to miss this episode from Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, David Blackmon and Stu Turley.
1. Global Energy Crisis and Supply Shortages
The team extensively covers the worldwide energy supply challenges affecting multiple regions, including Australia, the UK, Europe, and North America. It discusses shortages in oil, natural gas, diesel, and refined products, examining how these shortages are impacting different parts of the world.
2. Policy Responses and Energy Transition Debates
A significant portion focuses on how governments are responding to the crisis, with particular emphasis on the tension between:
Doubling down on renewable energy investments
Increasing fossil fuel production
Criticisms of "net zero" policies and their effectiveness
3. Renewable Energy Infrastructure Challenges
The discussion addresses practical issues with renewable energy adoption, including:
Disposal and recycling of wind turbine blades and solar panels
Land use impacts of renewable energy projects
Environmental concerns related to renewable infrastructure
4. Economic Impact on Industries and Consumers
We also explore how the energy crisis affects:
Agricultural sector
Transportation industry
Refining operations
Consumer prices for fuel and food
5. Geopolitical Factors
There's mention of how international conflicts, particularly the Russia-Ukraine situation, influence energy supply and infrastructure in Europe and the Middle East.
Check out for Stu Turley on The Energy News Beat Substack:
For David Blackmon
For Tammy Nemeth
For Irina Slav
Enjoy the show!
That is all.
David - you done good, and Irina and Tammy hit it out of the park as usual -
David guessed $78/bbl last week and now predicting gasoline will never be below $3/usgal…
Tthere is a possibility in Texas surely with the new refinery planned in Brownsville and future WTI at $70/bbl. I know, that’s 2029 or so…