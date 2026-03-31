David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
6h

David - you done good, and Irina and Tammy hit it out of the park as usual -

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Chris's avatar
Chris
2m

David guessed $78/bbl last week and now predicting gasoline will never be below $3/usgal…

Tthere is a possibility in Texas surely with the new refinery planned in Brownsville and future WTI at $70/bbl. I know, that’s 2029 or so…

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