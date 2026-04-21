You will not want to miss this edition of the Live Energy Realities Podcast with Irina Slav, Dr. Tammy Nemeth, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley. We will cover the top global stories and impactful events from the past week. With oil dropping back down, what are the real numbers, and how will the world respond to the Strait of Hormuz being supposedly open?

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What a wild day with Irina Slav, Dr. Tammy Nemeth, David Blackmon and Stu Turley on the Energy realities podcast.



We had GREAT questions from the live viewers on YouTube and LinkedIn! Thank you all.

1. Geopolitical Conflicts & Energy Markets

The podcast extensively covers the U.S.-Israel-Iran tensions and how these conflicts directly impact global energy markets, particularly affecting oil and LNG (liquefied natural gas) prices and availability.



2. Global Oil Pricing Complexities

There's significant discussion about the disconnect between futures prices (Brent, WTI) and actual physical delivery prices at different global locations—highlighting how financial markets don't always reflect real-world energy flows.



3. Europe's Energy Security Crisis

A major focus is Europe's struggle to find alternative energy sources, especially LNG, to replace Russian gas supplies following geopolitical disruptions. This has major implications for energy prices and continental security.



4. Renewable Energy Debate

The discussion critiques the effectiveness of renewable energy investments (wind and solar), questioning whether the massive capital deployed has delivered proportional increases in energy supply contribution.



5. Geopolitical Realignment & Trade Blocs

Discussion of potential new energy trading relationships and blocs involving Canada, the UK, EU, and China, reflecting shifting global power dynamics.



6. North American Energy Security

Particular attention to California's reliance on imported oil and gas, and what this means for broader U.S. "energy dominance" goals.



7. Market Manipulation & Financial Disconnects

They explore how traders and political actors manipulate energy markets, and the gap between financial markets and actual physical energy flows.



8. Coal's Ongoing Role

Despite a renewable energy push, coal remains relevant in the global energy mix, with challenges in transitioning away from it.



9. Energy Infrastructure Projects

Discussion of new pipelines and LNG terminals as potential solutions to energy security, along with their political and regulatory challenges.



Check out for Stu Turley on The Energy News Beat Substack:

For David Blackmon

For Tammy Nemeth

For Irina Slav

That is all.