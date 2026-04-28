When you follow bad energy policies, bad things happen. And California has tried to emulate the EU and UK standards for Carbon Taxes, Net Zero, and the elimination of oil products. That's the good news, and the bad news is they both are in trouble with spiking diesel, gasoline, and how are they going to fix the problems they caused? You won't want to miss this episode of the Energy Realities Podcast with David Blackmon, Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, and Stu Turley. Buckle up!

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Run of show:

1. The Strait of Hormuz Blockade & Global Oil Supply Crisis

The podcast opens with a major focus on the disruption of oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, with approximately 10 million barrels per day of oil supply affected. The hosts discuss how this crisis is exposing vulnerabilities in global energy infrastructure and forcing countries to reconsider energy security strategies.



2. Net Zero Policies & Their Unintended Consequences

A central theme is criticism of aggressive net-zero policies in the EU and UK, which the hosts argue have created energy vulnerabilities rather than security. They contend that:



Refining capacity has been deliberately reduced

Domestic oil and gas development has been discouraged

Countries are now dependent on imports during crises

The policies have contributed to inflation and high energy prices

3. European Energy Vulnerability & Policy Response

The discussion examines how Europe is struggling with:



Reduced refining capacity (UK down to 2 refineries)

High heating oil and fuel prices (up significantly since March)

Limited storage capacity

Potential need to reconsider Russian energy imports

Proposed pipeline alternatives (Iraq to Mediterranean, Oman pipeline)

4. California's Energy Crisis & Fuel Price Inflation

The hosts highlight California's precarious situation:



Only 6 refineries (with one closing)

Must import 40-60% of fuel

Facing potential $10-15 gasoline prices

Political blame-shifting rather than policy solutions

5. China's Strategic Advantage in Global Supply Chains

A significant discussion about how China has positioned itself as the dominant player in:



Critical mineral processing

Solar panel and wind turbine manufacturing

Battery production

EV manufacturing

Industrial capacity and refining

The hosts argue Western countries offshored industry to China and are now dependent on them

6. Globalization & Offshoring Consequences

The hosts discuss how Western nations offshored manufacturing and refining to avoid environmental regulations, only to discover they're now vulnerable when supply chains are disrupted. They argue this was a strategic mistake that has left countries without domestic industrial capacity.



7. Oil Price Dynamics & Paper vs. Physical Markets

Discussion of the disconnect between:



Paper oil prices (~$107/barrel)

Physical delivery prices ($143-200 depending on tanker/location)

The implications of this gap for future price movements

Predictions that $60 oil is gone for the foreseeable future

8. Alternative Pipeline Routes & Energy Geopolitics

The hosts examine proposed pipeline projects:



Iraq's planned Mediterranean pipeline (2-3 million barrels/day capacity)

Challenges with Turkish routes due to geopolitical instability

Mediterranean as the preferred destination to bypass Hormuz and Red Sea chokepoints

9. Fuel Taxes & Government Policy Contradictions

Discussion of how governments:



Impose high fuel taxes as "green policy"

Then blame external factors (Trump, oil companies) for high prices

Use temporary tax relief while implementing offsetting carbon taxes

Create inflationary policies while blaming external shocks



12. Energy Security & Domestic Production

A recurring theme emphasizing that:



Energy security starts at home

Countries need to develop domestic resources

New exploration and refinery construction are essential

The myth of an oil "glut" was never real

The overall narrative suggests a fundamental reckoning with energy policy decisions made over the past 30-40 years, with the Strait of Hormuz crisis serving as a catalyst for reconsidering net zero policies, energy independence, and the strategic importance of domestic industrial capacity.



#netzero #energysecurity #energynewsbeat #straitofhormuz #oilandgas #ev



Check out for Stu Turley on The Energy News Beat Substack:





For David Blackmon





For Tammy Nemeth





For Irina Slav