The Energy Realities team starts your week with some data points on the looming diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel shortages due to the Iran war. The Strait of Hormuz had traffic through, and Saudi Arabia helped get their Yanbu Pipeline maxed out, but the world will be months recovering from the supply disruption. David Blackmon, Irina Slav, Dr. Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley are ready to have some fun on the wild topic.



A wild week in energy around the world. Tammy Nemeth leads the discussion, and we have an interesting discussion around the world on the potential energy lockdowns based on the closed Strait of Hormuz.

Share

1. EU Energy Crisis & Demand Reduction Measures

The Podcast discusses EU Energy Commissioner Jorgensen's proposals for fuel rationing, including car-free Sundays and remote work mandates. These are compared to 1970s oil crisis policies, with concerns raised about their feasibility, particularly in Eastern European countries.



2. European Refining Capacity Crisis

A significant decline in EU and UK refineries over the past decade is examined, driven by emissions standards and regulations. The discussion highlights the risks of losing refining capacity, including increased reliance on imports and potential fuel shortages.



3. US Energy Supply Concerns

The transcript addresses potential fuel shortages in the United States, particularly in California due to its dependence on imported refined products. It also discusses Canada's role as a crude oil supplier and the implications of Colonial Pipeline disruptions for the Eastern Seaboard.



4. Politics & Ideology of Energy Transition

There's critical analysis of policymakers' push for rapid renewable energy adoption and demand reduction, even at significant cost. The discussion includes concerns about influential organizations like the World Economic Forum and their climate agenda, alongside criticism of inadequate long-term planning.



5. International Energy Agency (IEA) Effectiveness

The transcript critiques the IEA's outdated recommendations and perceived irrelevance to the current crisis, questioning its leadership and mission drift.



6. Agricultural & Food Security Impact

The discussion covers rising fertilizer costs and the threat of a global hunger crisis due to agricultural sector disruptions.



Check out Stu Turley on The Energy News Beat Substack:





For David Blackmon





For Tammy Nemeth





For Irina Slav

Enjoy the show!

That is all.