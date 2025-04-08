You cannot buy this kind of entertainment. The global militaries are set to clash over, wait for it, Net Zero. Doubling down on energy policies will win wars and destroy total economies. But which ones will prevail, and which ones are going to be history? You won't want to miss Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley on this fun topic.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:01 - Introduction
01:50 - U.S. Military Steps Away from Climate Initiatives
02:30 - EU’s Net Zero vs. Rearmament Push
05:11 - The Green Military Fantasy
09:48 - NATO’s Net Zero Problem
13:16 - Trump’s Tariffs & Rare Earths from China
17:19 - It’s Not Just Money, It’s Manufacturing
18:14 - Energy vs. Defense: Competing for Resources
19:28 - Europe’s Defense Dilemma
22:54 - U.S. Manufacturing & Tariff Debate
26:01 - Corporate Profit vs. National Security
28:18 - Can You Transition & Rearm at Once?
30:56 - Europe's defense puts a fresh twist on steel, growth engine of old
31:42 - Opinion: We need to hear political candidates’ views on the globalist vision for 2050
33:51 - Washington Update From the US Oil & Gas Association
33:59 - Trump Can Have ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ or $50 Oil, But He Can't Have Both
37:39 - UK floats plan for joint European fund to ‘stockpile’ weapons
39:24 - EU exploring weaker 2040 climate goal
42:55 - Panama Canal is about to heat up
43:54 - Pennsylvania’s Coal Industry Crumbles As Plant Closures Mount
44:12 - Report: States With The Highest Energy Prices Mandate Renewables, Cap-and-Trade Policies
50:12 - SpaceX vs. Blue Origin & Celebs in Orbit
55:03 - Oil Price Predictions & Global Energy Demand
[End]
