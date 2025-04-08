You cannot buy this kind of entertainment. The global militaries are set to clash over, wait for it, Net Zero. Doubling down on energy policies will win wars and destroy total economies. But which ones will prevail, and which ones are going to be history? You won't want to miss Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley on this fun topic.

Follow the Energy Gang of 4 on X: @TheNemethReport @IrinaSlav1 @Stuartturley16 @EnergyAbsurdities

Highlights of the Podcast

00:01 - Introduction

01:50 - U.S. Military Steps Away from Climate Initiatives

02:30 - EU’s Net Zero vs. Rearmament Push

05:11 - The Green Military Fantasy

09:48 - NATO’s Net Zero Problem

13:16 - Trump’s Tariffs & Rare Earths from China

17:19 - It’s Not Just Money, It’s Manufacturing

18:14 - Energy vs. Defense: Competing for Resources

19:28 - Europe’s Defense Dilemma

22:54 - U.S. Manufacturing & Tariff Debate

26:01 - Corporate Profit vs. National Security

28:18 - Can You Transition & Rearm at Once?

30:56 - Europe's defense puts a fresh twist on steel, growth engine of old

31:42 - Opinion: We need to hear political candidates’ views on the globalist vision for 2050

33:51 - Washington Update From the US Oil & Gas Association

33:59 - Trump Can Have ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ or $50 Oil, But He Can't Have Both

37:39 - UK floats plan for joint European fund to ‘stockpile’ weapons

39:24 - EU exploring weaker 2040 climate goal

42:55 - Panama Canal is about to heat up

43:54 - Pennsylvania’s Coal Industry Crumbles As Plant Closures Mount

44:12 - Report: States With The Highest Energy Prices Mandate Renewables, Cap-and-Trade Policies

50:12 - SpaceX vs. Blue Origin & Celebs in Orbit

55:03 - Oil Price Predictions & Global Energy Demand

[End]

Enjoy the show!

That is all.