The Energy Realities Podcast - 5.12.2026: UK Elections Take Center Stage as Iran Deal Remains a No-Go
One thing you can say about this energy news cycle is that there is no shortage of topics, so the Energy Realities Team of David Blackmon, Irina Slav, Dr. Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley is bringing the biggest news stories of the week to help get your week rolling.
We had way too much fun going around the world in our open discussion format, a round table.
Enjoy the show:
Run of Show:
1. Iran Nuclear Negotiations & Middle East Conflict
The hosts discuss the ongoing Iran nuclear negotiations, with President Trump rejecting Iran's proposal for the fourth time. They analyze satellite imagery showing potential oil production issues in Iran (Cark Island oil slick) and debate potential solutions, including monetary control systems similar to those used with Venezuela. The conflict's impact on oil prices and global energy markets is a recurring theme.
2. UK Local Elections & Political Implications
A significant portion covers the recent UK local elections, which represented a massive repudiation of the Labour government. Key points include:
Reform UK's surge with over 1,450 seat gains
Labour's decline of approximately 1,400 seats
The Green Party's increase of about 200 seats
Wales shifting from Labour to the Nationalist Party
Speculation about potential leadership changes and Ed Miliband potentially becoming Prime Minister
Concerns about the government's anti-military stance and EU defense programs
3. Energy Security & Oil Markets
Rising gas prices in the US (currently $4.58/gallon) heading into summer driving season
Chevron CEO projections for higher prices
The assumption that oil prices will quickly return to pre-conflict levels once the Strait of Hormuz reopens (which the hosts dispute)
European energy challenges and jet fuel availability
4. Lithium Mining & Battery Technology
The hosts debate the viability of new lithium discoveries in Appalachia:
USGS announcement of massive lithium finds in the Appalachian region
Discussion of alternative lithium sources (Exxon's operations in Arkansas, Nevada resources, South America's lithium triangle)
Skepticism about whether hard rock mining will ever be commercially viable given regulatory timelines (29 years average)
Speculation that new battery technologies (solid-state, sodium-ion) may make current lithium resources obsolete
5. Climate Change & IPCC Report
The IPCC's admission that its worst-case warming scenarios (RCP 8.5) are unrealistic
Criticism of media blackout on this story
Discussion of how this extreme scenario has been embedded in financial services and banking regulations
Concerns about the narrative being maintained despite the IPCC's revised assessment
6. Regulatory & Permitting Issues
Extensive discussion of how lengthy regulatory processes in North America and Europe are blocking resource development:
10-year permitting timelines for mining operations
15-year average for nuclear plant permits
The Northern Gateway Pipeline example (Canada): $1 billion spent, approved by regulators, then rejected by cabinet
How environmental groups use litigation to delay projects
7. Hydrogen as an Energy Solution
Debate over hydrogen's viability as a future fuel:
Challenges with hydrogen storage and transport (it's a small molecule that escapes easily)
Germany's admission that green hydrogen won't work economically
Skepticism about hydrogen corridors and infrastructure investments
8. Canadian Politics & Mark Carney
Carney's contradictory messaging (courting both Europe and the US)
Obama and Pete Buttigieg's visit to Canada for a Center for American Progress event
Criticism of Carney's "Fortress North America" comments
Concerns about Canada's lack of progress on USMCA renegotiations
Job losses in Canada (112,000 jobs lost in Q1 2026) contradicting government economic projections
Businesses relocating from Canada to the US
9. Coal's Resurgence
Discussion of coal becoming "king again" globally, with record usage in 2025 and projections for continued high consumption, contradicting net-zero energy transition narratives.
10. Expert Predictions & Media Credibility
Criticism of inaccurate expert forecasts (Canadian job predictions vs. actual results) and concerns about media bias, particularly in Canada where 80% of media is reportedly funded by the federal government.
The overall tone is skeptical of mainstream narratives around climate change, energy transitions, and government economic management, with emphasis on practical energy realities and geopolitical implications.
Check out for Stu Turley on The Energy News Beat Substack:
For David Blackmon
For Tammy Nemeth
For Irina Slav
That is all.