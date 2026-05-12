One thing you can say about this energy news cycle is that there is no shortage of topics, so the Energy Realities Team of David Blackmon, Irina Slav, Dr. Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley is bringing the biggest news stories of the week to help get your week rolling.

Share

We had way too much fun going around the world in our open discussion format, a round table.



Enjoy the show:

Run of Show:

1. Iran Nuclear Negotiations & Middle East Conflict

The hosts discuss the ongoing Iran nuclear negotiations, with President Trump rejecting Iran's proposal for the fourth time. They analyze satellite imagery showing potential oil production issues in Iran (Cark Island oil slick) and debate potential solutions, including monetary control systems similar to those used with Venezuela. The conflict's impact on oil prices and global energy markets is a recurring theme.



2. UK Local Elections & Political Implications

A significant portion covers the recent UK local elections, which represented a massive repudiation of the Labour government. Key points include:

Reform UK's surge with over 1,450 seat gains

Labour's decline of approximately 1,400 seats

The Green Party's increase of about 200 seats

Wales shifting from Labour to the Nationalist Party

Speculation about potential leadership changes and Ed Miliband potentially becoming Prime Minister

Concerns about the government's anti-military stance and EU defense programs



3. Energy Security & Oil Markets

Rising gas prices in the US (currently $4.58/gallon) heading into summer driving season

Chevron CEO projections for higher prices

The assumption that oil prices will quickly return to pre-conflict levels once the Strait of Hormuz reopens (which the hosts dispute)

European energy challenges and jet fuel availability



4. Lithium Mining & Battery Technology

The hosts debate the viability of new lithium discoveries in Appalachia:

USGS announcement of massive lithium finds in the Appalachian region

Discussion of alternative lithium sources (Exxon's operations in Arkansas, Nevada resources, South America's lithium triangle)

Skepticism about whether hard rock mining will ever be commercially viable given regulatory timelines (29 years average)

Speculation that new battery technologies (solid-state, sodium-ion) may make current lithium resources obsolete



5. Climate Change & IPCC Report

The IPCC's admission that its worst-case warming scenarios (RCP 8.5) are unrealistic

Criticism of media blackout on this story

Discussion of how this extreme scenario has been embedded in financial services and banking regulations

Concerns about the narrative being maintained despite the IPCC's revised assessment



6. Regulatory & Permitting Issues

Extensive discussion of how lengthy regulatory processes in North America and Europe are blocking resource development:

10-year permitting timelines for mining operations

15-year average for nuclear plant permits

The Northern Gateway Pipeline example (Canada): $1 billion spent, approved by regulators, then rejected by cabinet

How environmental groups use litigation to delay projects



7. Hydrogen as an Energy Solution

Debate over hydrogen's viability as a future fuel:

Challenges with hydrogen storage and transport (it's a small molecule that escapes easily)

Germany's admission that green hydrogen won't work economically

Skepticism about hydrogen corridors and infrastructure investments



8. Canadian Politics & Mark Carney

Carney's contradictory messaging (courting both Europe and the US)

Obama and Pete Buttigieg's visit to Canada for a Center for American Progress event

Criticism of Carney's "Fortress North America" comments

Concerns about Canada's lack of progress on USMCA renegotiations

Job losses in Canada (112,000 jobs lost in Q1 2026) contradicting government economic projections

Businesses relocating from Canada to the US



9. Coal's Resurgence

Discussion of coal becoming "king again" globally, with record usage in 2025 and projections for continued high consumption, contradicting net-zero energy transition narratives.



10. Expert Predictions & Media Credibility

Criticism of inaccurate expert forecasts (Canadian job predictions vs. actual results) and concerns about media bias, particularly in Canada where 80% of media is reportedly funded by the federal government.



The overall tone is skeptical of mainstream narratives around climate change, energy transitions, and government economic management, with emphasis on practical energy realities and geopolitical implications.



Check out for Stu Turley on The Energy News Beat Substack:





For David Blackmon





For Tammy Nemeth







For Irina Slav

That is all.