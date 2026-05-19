Oh boy, you do not want to miss this live edition of the Energy Realities podcast with David Blackmon, Stu Turley, Irina Slav, and Dr. Tammy Nemeth. We are covering that the Climate Activists are not going away quietly at night, like in the speech from the Science Fiction Movie Independence Day, but rather, they think they are going to impact the world like a Star Wars-type action figure. Buckle up as we take a look at how the Climate Scare Mongers are still up to their old tricks. Live on YouTube and LinkedIn, Monday Morning at 7:00 AM CT.

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1. Climate Activism and "Striking Back"

The hosts discuss how climate activists continue their efforts despite reduced federal support in the US. They're operating more quietly through local jurisdictions and industry partnerships, using tactics like:



Banning fossil fuel advertising (Amsterdam, UK)

Restricting meat advertising

Proposing travel rationing for tourists

Implementing strict packaging regulations in the EU

2. Renewable Energy Contradictions

A key focus is the irony and hypocrisy of climate policies:



Coal emissions harm solar panel efficiency (Oxford/UCL research)

Wind and solar farms consume massive amounts of farmland but activists oppose data centers for the same reason

Renewable installations require rare earth minerals and slave labor

Wind turbines are falling apart and leaking oil

3. Data Center Industry as New Target

Climate activists are shifting focus from oil & gas to data centers, using identical tactics from the fracking wars:



$39 billion directed toward opposing data centers

Activists exploit legitimate concerns (water use, electricity costs) but misrepresent the data

Data centers actually lower electricity prices in some regions

They require reliable baseload power (natural gas, nuclear, coal)—renewables can't provide 99.999% uptime

4. UK Energy Policy

The new Labour government is proposing:



Permanent ban on North Sea fossil fuel development

Tripling down on wind, solar, and EVs

Yet still importing natural gas from Norway

Contradictory policy: banning domestic production while still needing the energy

5. Canada's Pipeline and Carbon Capture Requirements

Alberta and Ottawa's agreement requires:



Carbon capture and storage for oil sands before pipeline approval

Small modular reactors for energy

Higher industrial carbon taxes

Yet Canada Pension Plan Fund invests in LNG facilities—revealing the hypocrisy

6. Global Energy Dynamics

China is the rational actor, controlling supply chains for solar/wind equipment and rare earth minerals

EU quietly encouraging gas development (Cyprus, Romania, Azerbaijan)

The US has 220 GW of planned data center capacity, mostly in Texas

Nuclear power is being shut down by activists despite being the solution

7. The Underlying Agenda

The hosts argue this is fundamentally about:



Political ideology (Marxism, according to David)

Control and surveillance through AI and smart systems

Wealth transfer mechanisms (carbon taxes)

Career activism funded by mega-financers and activist organizations

Overall Theme: Climate activism continues through regulatory "microaggressions" and industry pressure, while exhibiting massive double standards and hypocrisy. The hosts contend that policies are economically destructive and won't meaningfully reduce global emissions while Asia ramps up coal production.



Enjoy the show!

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For Irina Slav