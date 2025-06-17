What is going on in the EV market with the end of the EV mandates? What will happen to the global markets? Will insurance companies become the new mandatory organizations? You won't want to miss this Energy Realities podcast live from Texas, the UK, and Bulgaria with Tammy Nemeth, David Blackmon, Irina Slav, and Stu Turley. Live on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube Highlights of the Podcast.

Podcast Highlights:

00:01 – Introduction

02:00 – Canada’s EV investments

06:00 – Policy disconnect

09:00 – Global EV push vs U.S. market reality

12:30 – Global EV sales misleading

18:00 – Strategic shifts

22:30 – U.S. legislative shifts

26:30 – EPA and CO₂ regulation

29:30 – Social control via energy

34:00 – Political commentary

38:00 – Grid reliability + EV cold-weather failures

40:51 - Britain's electricity grid is dangerously outdated

42:36 - Gearing Down in Ontario

46:49 - Increasingly Worthless WSJ Flies Completely off the Rails

48:13 - DAVID BLACKMON: Trump Ends Newsom's Terrible Week By Killing His EV Mandate

50:40 - Israeli Targets Iran’s South Pars Gas Field in Escalating Airstrikes, Iran Retaliates

56:00 – IEA investment spin

[End]