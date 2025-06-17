The Energy Realities Podcast, 6.16.2025: Are EVs Just Another Passing Fad?
What is going on in the EV market with the end of the EV mandates? What will happen to the global markets? Will insurance companies become the new mandatory organizations? You won't want to miss this Energy Realities podcast live from Texas, the UK, and Bulgaria with Tammy Nemeth, David Blackmon, Irina Slav, and Stu Turley. Live on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube Highlights of the Podcast.
Podcast Highlights:
00:01 – Introduction
02:00 – Canada’s EV investments
06:00 – Policy disconnect
09:00 – Global EV push vs U.S. market reality
12:30 – Global EV sales misleading
18:00 – Strategic shifts
22:30 – U.S. legislative shifts
26:30 – EPA and CO₂ regulation
29:30 – Social control via energy
34:00 – Political commentary
38:00 – Grid reliability + EV cold-weather failures
40:51 - Britain's electricity grid is dangerously outdated
42:36 - Gearing Down in Ontario
46:49 - Increasingly Worthless WSJ Flies Completely off the Rails
48:13 - DAVID BLACKMON: Trump Ends Newsom's Terrible Week By Killing His EV Mandate
50:40 - Israeli Targets Iran’s South Pars Gas Field in Escalating Airstrikes, Iran Retaliates
56:00 – IEA investment spin
[End]