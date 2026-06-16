David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2h

Good discussion. Exposing some of the absolute hypocrisy and idiocy of governments pushing net zero. At some point the goal of eliminating a portion of the population will have to be admitted by the net zero crowd. It’s the goal of their favorite worship altar - the WEF.

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
2h

Energy "REALITY" reminds us that crude oil by itself is useless black tar, unless you build a multi-billion-dollar refinery to break it down to produce various types of transportation fuels, and oil derivatives that are the basis of the products in our materialistic world.

Without refineries to manufacture that useless black tar that we call crude oil, into usable transportation fuels and oil derivatives that are the basis of more than 6,000 products in our daily lives, we’re back to the 1800’s.

The supply chain for transportation fuels and many everyday products depend on refinery manufacturers that refine that “useless black tar” we call crude oil.

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