Energy Policies for decades have been influenced by the climate scaremongering that the UN admitted was intentionally exaggerated. We are seeing the EU overreach in energy and carbon policies, and their hypocrisy in the open, this week's heat wave. You won't want to miss Irina Slav, David Blackmon, Dr. Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley as we cover this crisis and its implications.

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Run of show:

1. European Heat Wave and Air Conditioning Debate

The episode opens with a detailed discussion of the recent heat wave in Western Europe and the controversial debate around air conditioning. Key points include:

The hypocrisy of European officials opposing air conditioning while enjoying it themselves (the European Commission example where lower floors lost AC while upper floors kept it)

French politicians’ criticism of air conditioning as harmful to climate goals

The irony that France has abundant nuclear power but restricts AC use

Air conditioning as a life-saving technology that has prevented deaths in northern cities

2. Net Zero Policy and Control

A recurring theme throughout the episode is that net zero policies are fundamentally about control rather than environmental benefit:

The removal of air conditioning units from homes by UK authorities

Surveillance systems (flock cameras, number plate readers) being implemented alongside net zero policies

The hierarchical enforcement of net zero rules (elites exempt, ordinary people restricted)

The argument that “decline is a choice” and net zero advocates are choosing economic and human decline

3. UK Grid Vulnerability and Energy Dependence

The hosts discuss serious concerns about Britain’s energy security:

The UK grid nearly failed during the heat wave and had to import electricity from France

The UK had to request permission from Brussels to exceed import limits

Dependence on interconnections with other countries creates vulnerability

Wind and solar failed during the heat wave (no wind, solar overheating)

Concerns about what will happen in winter when heating demand increases

4. EU Methane Regulation and International Tensions

A significant portion covers the EU’s proposed methane tracking and reporting requirements:

The US, Algeria, Nigeria, and Qatar sent a letter opposing the regulation

The regulation creates a “camel’s nose under the tent” for future taxation and control

Concerns about extraterritorial enforcement and verification by EU officials

The contradiction between companies voluntarily committing to methane reduction but resisting EU mandates

Implications for LNG pricing and European energy costs

5. European Energy Crisis and De-industrialization

The hosts discuss Europe’s broader energy challenges:

The cost differential between Russian pipeline gas ($6) and LNG ($15)

Spain requesting exemptions from Russian LNG bans

Geopolitical complications (Turkey, Arctic routes, Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz)

The EU’s apparent choice to de-industrialize rather than maintain competitive energy costs

The expansion of carbon border adjustment mechanisms despite business complaints

6. Agricultural Policy and Government Control

Brief discussion of the UK’s new agricultural policy:

Plans to restrict cattle farming and push farmers toward oil seeds and lentils

Another example of government overreach and control

7. Grid Physics and Fiscal Responsibility

Technical discussion about grid infrastructure:

The incompatibility of DC systems with existing 50/60 Hz AC grids

The fiscal irresponsibility of net zero policies that violate the laws of physics

The resulting price increases and grid instability

Overarching Theme

The episode presents net zero policies as fundamentally about control, wealth transfer, and elite hypocrisy rather than genuine environmental protection. The hosts argue that these policies prioritize ideological goals over human flourishing, energy security, and economic viability.