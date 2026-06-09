The world is changing, the energy markets are at the center stage, and 3 of the Gang of 4 are here to discuss it all. Irina Slav was unfortunately out, but we covered her OilPrice.com story about the shape of the Post-War Oil Trade, which will likely look nothing like it did prior to the crisis at the Strait of Hormuz.

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Enjoy the show:

Run of Show:

1. Middle East Conflict & Oil Trade Routes



The hosts extensively discuss the closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the Iran-Israel conflict and its impact on global oil trade. They analyze how workarounds have emerged—including Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea pipeline (7 million barrels/day), UAE’s expanded pipeline capacity (3 million barrels/day), and increased production from Venezuela, Guyana, and Suriname. The key insight: the anticipated oil crisis with $150/barrel prices keeps getting delayed because alternative supply routes are replacing the disrupted Strait capacity.



2. Global Energy Security & Supply Resilience



The panel emphasizes that energy markets are more resilient than expected. They discuss how companies and countries are adapting through innovation and investment, while government policies (particularly in Western nations) are the main obstacle to appropriate market adjustments.



3. UK & European Energy Policy Failures



Heavy criticism of the UK’s “Clean Power 2030” plan, which aims to eliminate gas from the grid by 2030. The hosts argue this is economically destructive—projecting consumer bills will increase by £700/year despite government promises of £300/year savings. They contrast this with the U.S. approach under the Trump administration.



4. U.S. Coal & Energy Infrastructure Revival



Discussion of Trump’s executive order activating the Defense Production Act to keep coal plants open and support new coal infrastructure ($700 million). The hosts argue coal is essential for baseload power and data center development, and that modern coal plants are cleaner than ever with advanced particulate filters.



5. Mining & Critical Minerals



The panel discusses the necessity of domestic copper and coal mining in the U.S. to reduce dependence on China-dominated supply chains. They criticize anti-mining activists for being hypocritical—if truly concerned about the environment, mining should happen in regulated Western countries rather than in Asia or Africa with minimal environmental standards.



6. BP’s Corporate Crisis



Analysis of BP’s management turmoil—including the firing of its chairman—and speculation that BP’s “Beyond Petroleum” green agenda has been a financial disaster. The hosts suggest BP may eventually be absorbed by Shell, which could relocate to the U.S. to escape UK tax policies.



7. Virtual Power Plants & Consumer Privacy



Concern about Google’s partnership with Voltus to create a “virtual power plant” in PJM that controls consumer thermostats, appliances, and EV charging. The hosts argue this represents government/corporate control over personal energy consumption and freedom.



8. Canadian Energy Policy Contradictions



Discussion of Canada’s mixed signals—Mark Carney championing pipelines domestically while cozying up to the U.S. internationally. Environmental assessments continue to delay projects despite promises of expedited approvals.



9. Rising Oil & Gas Rig Activity



Confirmation that rig counts are increasing in the U.S. and Canada due to higher oil prices from Middle East tensions, supporting the hosts’ earlier prediction of a return to “drill baby drill” policies.



Overall Theme: The podcast emphasizes that energy security starts at home, markets ultimately prevail over government ideology, and Western nations’ anti-development policies are creating opportunities for other countries while undermining their own economic interests.

#straitofhormuz , #oilandgas #oilmarkets #coal

Check out for Stu Turley on The Energy News Beat Substack:





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For Irina Slav