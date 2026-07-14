David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
9h

Just imagine. What if all that money that has been spent on “green technologies “ had instead been invested into nuclear. All those thousands of acres of fertile food producing farm land, and all those miles of beautiful hill and valley vistas ~ lost and destroyed on a part time whim. I don’t believe it’s something that can ever or will be reversed.

It’s another round of lining someone in governments pockets and no planning of what could be the results.

It’s a bummer situation.

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
9h

Only the wealthy countries are going “net zero”.

Shockingly, 80% of the 8 billion on this planet, or more than 6 billion, are living on less than $10/day.

• For the other 6+ billion living in poverty on this planet, the worse form of air pollution is indoor air pollution, caused by poor people burning coal, wood, dung, candles, and paraffin in badly ventilated shacks, often without chimneys.

• Worldwide, more than 3 million people in poverty die prematurely each year from illnesses caused by indoor air pollution. These deaths are primarily linked to cooking with polluting fuels, resulting in respiratory infections, strokes, heart disease, and lung cancer.

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