The Energy Realties team of Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley will be covering some huge global topics this week.



Canada has 2 pipeline proposals -- one to the west and one to the east (although it's unclear if the latter is a whole new pipeline or partial to replace the part of Line 5 that goes through Michigan).

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The targeted power outage in New York and New Jersey over the past week or so -- not enough margin because of decarbonization policies



Meta's agreement with Alberta to build a data center with mostly behind-the-meter power (natural gas) as well as a grid connection. (It's unclear if they will put excess power to the grid or draw from it)



The UK has approved two new massive solar installations



Shell & Equinor have submitted a revised plan for the Jackdaw field, which, following a Greenpeace challenge, courts ruled that the previous government had unlawfully approved the project because scope 3 emissions weren't taken into account.



And much more!

Enjoy the show:

Run of Show:

. Canadian Pipeline Proposals

The hosts discuss two major pipeline initiatives:

Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion : A third pipeline being added to the existing route with government and private partnerships, including undisclosed Indigenous partners. It’s facing environmental litigation over port dredging.

Northern Shield Energy Corridor: A proposed all-Canadian energy route through Ontario and Alberta to bypass the Great Lakes and eliminate reliance on Michigan’s Line 5, which has been controversial with the U.S.

2. North Sea Oil & Gas Development

Discussion of the Jackdaw field project by Shell and Equinor, which is ready to produce oil and natural gas by October but faces opposition from environmental groups and the Green Party in the UK, despite providing 5-8% of UK energy needs.

3. UK Political Leadership Changes

Commentary on the upcoming UK leadership transition and concerns about new leaders being more extreme than current PM Keir Starmer, with implications for energy policy.

4. Energy Policy & the Green New Deal

Extensive critique of:

The $10.4 trillion spent on wind and solar globally for only 3% energy gains

The proposed Green New Deal’s 90 trillion dollar price tag and impractical goals

How nuclear power could have been a more efficient alternative

5. Grid Reliability & Power Outages

New York and New Jersey experienced targeted blackouts due to insufficient spare capacity after closing reliable power plants

Discussion of how net-zero policies have reduced grid margins from 17% to 9%

Texas ERCOT’s 180 gigawatts of nameplate capacity vs. actual dispatchable capacity issues

6. Wind & Solar Infrastructure Problems

Major concerns about:

Lack of decommissioning regulations : No requirements for removing turbine towers or foundations

Land reclamation liabilities : $89 billion unfunded liability in the U.S.

Solar panel durability : Only 3-year lifespan in Texas; less than 1% recycling rate in the U.S.

Environmental hypocrisy: Wind farms killing birds and insects but not opposed by environmental groups

7. Endangered Species Act Reform

The Department of Interior finalized a rule limiting the “diminishing habitat” expansion of the ESA, which had been used to obstruct development projects unnecessarily.

8. Iran & Middle East Tensions

Discussion of renewed hostilities in the Persian Gulf and implications for oil markets, particularly affecting Qatar’s LNG exports and European energy security.

9. Environmental Movement Hypocrisy

Critique of how environmental organizations selectively apply environmental protections—opposing nuclear and fossil fuels while ignoring damage from wind and solar installations to wildlife and habitats.

The overall theme is skepticism about net-zero energy policies and their unintended consequences, with emphasis on the need for reliable baseload power and proper environmental accountability.