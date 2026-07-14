The Energy Realities Podcast - 7.13.2026: Net-Zero Roundtable Discussion
The Energy Realties team of Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley will be covering some huge global topics this week.
Canada has 2 pipeline proposals -- one to the west and one to the east (although it's unclear if the latter is a whole new pipeline or partial to replace the part of Line 5 that goes through Michigan).
The targeted power outage in New York and New Jersey over the past week or so -- not enough margin because of decarbonization policies
Meta's agreement with Alberta to build a data center with mostly behind-the-meter power (natural gas) as well as a grid connection. (It's unclear if they will put excess power to the grid or draw from it)
The UK has approved two new massive solar installations
Shell & Equinor have submitted a revised plan for the Jackdaw field, which, following a Greenpeace challenge, courts ruled that the previous government had unlawfully approved the project because scope 3 emissions weren't taken into account.
And much more!
Enjoy the show:
Run of Show:
. Canadian Pipeline Proposals
The hosts discuss two major pipeline initiatives:
Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion: A third pipeline being added to the existing route with government and private partnerships, including undisclosed Indigenous partners. It’s facing environmental litigation over port dredging.
Northern Shield Energy Corridor: A proposed all-Canadian energy route through Ontario and Alberta to bypass the Great Lakes and eliminate reliance on Michigan’s Line 5, which has been controversial with the U.S.
2. North Sea Oil & Gas Development
Discussion of the Jackdaw field project by Shell and Equinor, which is ready to produce oil and natural gas by October but faces opposition from environmental groups and the Green Party in the UK, despite providing 5-8% of UK energy needs.
3. UK Political Leadership Changes
Commentary on the upcoming UK leadership transition and concerns about new leaders being more extreme than current PM Keir Starmer, with implications for energy policy.
4. Energy Policy & the Green New Deal
Extensive critique of:
The $10.4 trillion spent on wind and solar globally for only 3% energy gains
The proposed Green New Deal’s 90 trillion dollar price tag and impractical goals
How nuclear power could have been a more efficient alternative
5. Grid Reliability & Power Outages
New York and New Jersey experienced targeted blackouts due to insufficient spare capacity after closing reliable power plants
Discussion of how net-zero policies have reduced grid margins from 17% to 9%
Texas ERCOT’s 180 gigawatts of nameplate capacity vs. actual dispatchable capacity issues
6. Wind & Solar Infrastructure Problems
Major concerns about:
Lack of decommissioning regulations: No requirements for removing turbine towers or foundations
Land reclamation liabilities: $89 billion unfunded liability in the U.S.
Solar panel durability: Only 3-year lifespan in Texas; less than 1% recycling rate in the U.S.
Environmental hypocrisy: Wind farms killing birds and insects but not opposed by environmental groups
7. Endangered Species Act Reform
The Department of Interior finalized a rule limiting the “diminishing habitat” expansion of the ESA, which had been used to obstruct development projects unnecessarily.
8. Iran & Middle East Tensions
Discussion of renewed hostilities in the Persian Gulf and implications for oil markets, particularly affecting Qatar’s LNG exports and European energy security.
9. Environmental Movement Hypocrisy
Critique of how environmental organizations selectively apply environmental protections—opposing nuclear and fossil fuels while ignoring damage from wind and solar installations to wildlife and habitats.
The overall theme is skepticism about net-zero energy policies and their unintended consequences, with emphasis on the need for reliable baseload power and proper environmental accountability.
Just imagine. What if all that money that has been spent on “green technologies “ had instead been invested into nuclear. All those thousands of acres of fertile food producing farm land, and all those miles of beautiful hill and valley vistas ~ lost and destroyed on a part time whim. I don’t believe it’s something that can ever or will be reversed.
It’s another round of lining someone in governments pockets and no planning of what could be the results.
It’s a bummer situation.
Only the wealthy countries are going “net zero”.
Shockingly, 80% of the 8 billion on this planet, or more than 6 billion, are living on less than $10/day.
• For the other 6+ billion living in poverty on this planet, the worse form of air pollution is indoor air pollution, caused by poor people burning coal, wood, dung, candles, and paraffin in badly ventilated shacks, often without chimneys.
• Worldwide, more than 3 million people in poverty die prematurely each year from illnesses caused by indoor air pollution. These deaths are primarily linked to cooking with polluting fuels, resulting in respiratory infections, strokes, heart disease, and lung cancer.