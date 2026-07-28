David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Jeff Walther's avatar
Jeff Walther
7h

Weird. On the two Youtube versions I found, David's voice is very quiet compared to Tammy's and Stu's. But on here, David's sound volume is about equal to theirs.

I guess that's what I get for being impatient.

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