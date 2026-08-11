David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Anne Keller's avatar
Anne Keller
13h

Meanwhile shale wells decline 66% in the first year of production and theoretically need to be plugged at the end of their economic lives. Seems like this headline applies to most of our main forms of energy these days.

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MFT's avatar
MFT
10h

Preaching to the choir to me as a power engineer for 45 years! The more and more renewables we add, the higher the threat of unexpected outages and power shortages with very little warning. We desperately need more manageable and highly available power sources with large spinning inertia! All these data centers should install either combined cycle or nuclear powered sources on their own!

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