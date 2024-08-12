In this week’s episode of the Energy Realities Podcast, the Energy Gang of 4 - Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, Stu Turley, and David Blackmon - discuss recent events that might indicate some level of sanity is returning to the global energy space. It’s a rip-roaring hour of intelligent commentary and unvarnished truth about what is happening in energy today.

Share

You can follow the Gang on X at @STUTURLEY16 @IrinaSlav1 @TheNemethReport and @EnergyAbsurdity.

Enjoy!