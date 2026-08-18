The Energy Realities Podcast - 8.17.2026: Coal as China's Weapon of Sovereign Power
A news making day on the Energy Realities Podcast with Dr. Tammy Nemeth, David Blackmon and Stu Turley!
In this episode of the Energy Realities Podcast, host David Blackmon and panelists Dr. Joseph Fournier, Dr. Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley challenge the prevailing Western narrative around energy transition and expose a stark geopolitical reality: while North America and Europe have abandoned coal in pursuit of net-zero commitments, China is aggressively expanding its coal mining and consumption capacity as a deliberate strategy for energy sovereignty and military power.
Drawing on Joseph Fournier, Ph.D. recent reports—"Beijing's Excalibur: Coal as China's Weapon of Sovereign Power" and "North American LNG Won't Displace Asia's Coal"—the discussion reveals how Western climate policies have inadvertently strengthened China's position, transferred critical supply chains and manufacturing to Beijing, and created vulnerabilities that threaten North American security.
The panelists argue that the "clean energy" transition narrative obscures uncomfortable truths about resource consumption, grid costs, and geopolitical strategy, and they make a compelling case that energy policy must be reframed around national security and sovereignty rather than climate ideology.
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Enjoy the show:
Run of Show:
1. China’s Coal Strategy as a Geopolitical Weapon
The central theme is China’s deliberate expansion of coal mining and consumption—not a transition away from it. Dr. Fournier explains that China’s 14th Five-Year Plan mandates a 25% expansion of coal mining capacity by 2030, positioning coal as “Excalibur”—a weapon of sovereign power. This is framed as existential to China’s energy independence and national security.
2. Energy Sovereignty vs. Global Interdependence
The discussion emphasizes how China and India prioritize energy sovereignty over climate commitments. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the end of globalization, countries are securing domestic energy sources they can control. Coal provides this security because these nations have abundant domestic supplies, unlike LNG which depends on global supply chains vulnerable to geopolitical disruption.
3. LNG Cannot Displace Coal
Dr. Fournier argues that North American LNG cannot replace Asia’s coal due to:
Scale mismatch: By 2030, only ~190 million tons of LNG will be produced annually, while coal consumption is 10x that
Price advantage: Most Chinese coal is cheaper per gigajoule than spot LNG
Geopolitical risk: China restricts LNG dependence due to vulnerability through the Strait of Malacca
4. Western Hypocrisy and China’s Strategic Advantage
The panelists argue that Western nations abandoned coal while China strategically expanded it, giving China:
Control over coal pricing and supply chains
Dominance in rare earth minerals and critical supply chains (80% globally)
Manufacturing control of renewable energy components (wind, solar, batteries)
Wealth transfer from West to China funding military expansion
5. The “Clean Energy” Narrative is Misleading
Dr. Fournier challenges the terminology:
There is no such thing as “clean” or “renewable” energy—all consume finite resources
Wind and solar consume critical minerals at rates comparable to fossil fuels
Levelized cost of energy (LCOE) metrics are manipulated and don’t account for grid complexity, land reclamation, or decommissioning costs
Renewable infrastructure costs are exploding for consumers while generation costs decrease
6. Energy Return on Energy Invested (EROI)
Coal has the highest EROI ratio of any technology—meaning it produces far more energy than it consumes to build and maintain. This is critical for affordability and inflation, yet is largely ignored in policy discussions.
7. Historical Parallels to WWII and Imperial Japan
The panelists draw parallels between:
China’s coal expansion and military buildup to 1930s Germany securing oil for war
China’s coal shortage trajectory (depleting reserves by 2050) to Imperial Japan’s resource-driven invasions
The risk of military conflict in the Indo-Pacific if China seeks to secure coal and mineral resources
8. Western Policy Failures and Chinese Influence
Key concerns raised:
Chinese influence in Western institutions (universities, WEF, political campaigns)
Regulatory capture: Western environmental agencies benefit Chinese interests
Canada’s vulnerability: Chinese police stations, security agreements with Beijing, MPs with CCP ties
Lack of domestic mining and processing capacity leaves the West dependent on China
Thank you for all of the great comments, and we highly recommend subscribing to Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.
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China remains the world’s largest producer by far, mining more coal than the rest of the world combined in 2025 — it also ranks as the world’s largest importer of oil (much of it sourced from the Middle East) to support its refineries.
California continues its mission to run the state’s economy with transportation fuels imported from Asia.
Governor Newsom supports the exodus of the in-state manufacturers of the fuels that are the foundation of the California economy.
Once Governor Newsom achieves his goal to rid California of its refineries, Newsom is OBLIVIOUS as to how the State manufactures the 58 million gallons of transportation fuels demanded DAILY by the California economy!
As more refinery closures are anticipated in the coming years, more of the demands of 58 million gallons of transportation fuel DAILY, will be dependent on Asian refineries to meet these daily supply chain demands to keep the 4th largest economy humming:
● 11 million gallons/day for Jet fuel for the States’ 40 military and 9 international airports.
● 10 million gallons/day for Diesel for the States’ trucking and construction industries.
● 37 million gallons/day for Gasoline for the States’ more than 36 million vehicles.
The refineries located in foreign countries such as those in Asia are not accountable to the California Air Resources Board and thus do not have the same stringent emission standards as the clean running refineries in California. In fact, some of those overseas refineries would be classified as “GROSS POLLUTERS in California. Once the transportation fuels have been produced, they must be transported across the Pacific Ocean in GROSS POLLUTING tankers, some taking as long as 45 days to transit the ocean.
With Governor Newsom's consistent over-regulations on the cleanest refineries in the world, that are currently located in California, the State promotes an increase in emissions from the Asian refineries and transporting ships demanded by the California economy. In addition, California is promoting the State to be a national security risk for America, by promoting those Asian refineries to have control of the transportation fuels that are the basis of the 4th largest economy in the world located in California.
Governor Newsom continues his mission to run California's economy with transportation fuels imported from Asia !