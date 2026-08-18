David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
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China remains the world’s largest producer by far, mining more coal than the rest of the world combined in 2025 — it also ranks as the world’s largest importer of oil (much of it sourced from the Middle East) to support its refineries.

California continues its mission to run the state’s economy with transportation fuels imported from Asia.

Governor Newsom supports the exodus of the in-state manufacturers of the fuels that are the foundation of the California economy.

Once Governor Newsom achieves his goal to rid California of its refineries, Newsom is OBLIVIOUS as to how the State manufactures the 58 million gallons of transportation fuels demanded DAILY by the California economy!

As more refinery closures are anticipated in the coming years, more of the demands of 58 million gallons of transportation fuel DAILY, will be dependent on Asian refineries to meet these daily supply chain demands to keep the 4th largest economy humming:

● 11 million gallons/day for Jet fuel for the States’ 40 military and 9 international airports.

● 10 million gallons/day for Diesel for the States’ trucking and construction industries.

● 37 million gallons/day for Gasoline for the States’ more than 36 million vehicles.

The refineries located in foreign countries such as those in Asia are not accountable to the California Air Resources Board and thus do not have the same stringent emission standards as the clean running refineries in California. In fact, some of those overseas refineries would be classified as “GROSS POLLUTERS in California. Once the transportation fuels have been produced, they must be transported across the Pacific Ocean in GROSS POLLUTING tankers, some taking as long as 45 days to transit the ocean.

With Governor Newsom's consistent over-regulations on the cleanest refineries in the world, that are currently located in California, the State promotes an increase in emissions from the Asian refineries and transporting ships demanded by the California economy. In addition, California is promoting the State to be a national security risk for America, by promoting those Asian refineries to have control of the transportation fuels that are the basis of the 4th largest economy in the world located in California.

Governor Newsom continues his mission to run California's economy with transportation fuels imported from Asia !

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