The Energy Realities Podcast with Dr. Tammy Nemeth, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley kicks Monday off on a roll.



In this episode of the Energy Realities podcast, hosts Stu Turley, Dr. Tammy Nemeth, and David Blackmon tackle the most pressing energy security challenges facing the Western world today. From the UK's crumbling electrical grid infrastructure to record-breaking diesel price spikes that threaten global supply chains, the conversation reveals a troubling pattern: energy crises are not accidents of market forces, but deliberate consequences of policy decisions made by governments across North America and Europe.

Share

As trade tensions escalate between the US and Canada, China aggressively secures critical resources worldwide, and Western nations simultaneously deindustrialize their energy sectors through regulatory overreach, the panelists expose the disconnect between political rhetoric and economic reality. This episode is a stark warning about how interconnected energy policy, geopolitics, and national security have become—and why the decisions made today will determine whether the West maintains energy independence or slides further into vulnerability.



We have some fantastic questions from the live audience, and it is way tooooooooo much fun!



Enjoy the show:

Run of show:

1. UK Grid Stability & Energy Infrastructure Crisis

The hosts discuss serious concerns about the UK’s electrical grid reliability, including:



Aging 1980s balancing software that recently failed, forcing engineers to use spreadsheets and phone calls to manage power stations

Plans to replace natural gas inertia with flywheels (questioned as impractical)

The grid’s vulnerability to renewable energy fluctuations (wind and solar)

Risks of grid collapse similar to what occurred in Spain and Portugal



2. Offshore Wind Economics & Energy Policy

Ed Miliband’s proposal for deep-sea floating wind turbines is heavily criticized:



Record-high costs (hundreds of pounds per kilowatt-hour)

Expensive cable infrastructure (£1-3 million per kilometer)

Reliance on natural gas backup despite renewable energy goals

Hinckley Point nuclear plant delays making alternative baseload power unavailable



3. Diesel Crack Spreads & Global Refinery Shortage

A critical supply issue affecting energy costs worldwide:



Diesel crack spreads hit historic highs (over $70 in Asia, over $100 in the US)

Russia now imports oil from India and buys diesel back (creating inefficient supply chains)

California imports from Asia, making it vulnerable to price spikes

Diesel inflation directly impacts transportation costs and overall inflation



4. Canada-US Trade & Energy Relations

Complex negotiations between Prime Minister Carney and President Trump:



Tariff disputes and Chinese steel/aluminum dumping concerns

Cancelled pipelines (Energy East, Northern Gateway) limiting Canadian energy independence

Proposed alternatives like the Sarnia pipeline project

Threats to cut off electricity to New York (via Canadian hydro)

Churchill Falls hydroelectric expansion negotiations



5. Alberta Independence Referendum

October 19th vote on whether to pursue independence

Reflects frustration with federal energy policies and pipeline cancellations



6. Policy-Driven Energy Costs

Systemic issues across Western democracies:



Electricity costs 50% higher in US blue states than red states

Gasoline costs 15% higher in blue states

Intentional policies to increase energy costs to reduce consumption

C40 cities implementing strict climate regulations at local levels

Regulatory burden driving companies out (Sinclair lubricant refinery closure in Canada; California oil companies moving to Venezuela)



7. China’s Global Resource Strategy

Geopolitical concerns about Chinese influence:



China’s coal reserves depleting faster than anticipated

Potential moves to dominate Indonesia, Australia, and African resources

Chinese influence on Western politicians and supply chains

Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure in Africa

Concerns about Taiwan being a “head fake” for larger resource grabs



8. US Energy Security & Grid Vulnerability

Critical infrastructure risks:



Only 9 major interconnects in the US grid; loss of these could disable the system for 18 months

Transformer and steel supply chain bottlenecks

Need for domestic manufacturing reshoring

Concerns about Chinese influence on US Congress



9. Iran Sanctions & Oil Markets

Discussion of smuggling routes through the Strait of Hormuz

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright’s role in addressing sanctions enforcement

The overarching theme is that energy security is being undermined by policy decisions rather than market forces, with Western governments creating artificial scarcity through regulations while simultaneously becoming dependent on adversarial nations for critical resources.





Check out for Stu Turley on The Energy News Beat Substack:







For David Blackmon









For Tammy Nemeth