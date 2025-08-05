Energy Transition Absurdities

Energy Transition Absurdities

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
6m

David, even in a blackout, you still shine!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 David Blackmon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture