The AI and Data Center Reveal: Electricity Growth Crisis is an absolute understatement. The energy crisis revealed by data center growth is shedding light on the grid and how new electricity sources are added. You won't want to miss this discussion from the International Podcast team of Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley. Live on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
Live Monday Morning at 8:00 CT June 9th.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:01 - Introduction
02:10 - The UK’s AI Ambition vs. Energy Reality
06:10 - Big Tech’s Energy Wake-Up Call
12:14 - Turbine Delays and Supply Crisis
14:19 - The Rise of Microgrids and Jet Engine Turbines
18:54 - Energy Class Divide?
23:01 - ESG Is Quiet, But Not Gone
26:55 - Natural Gas and Foreign Investment Surge
32:16 - The Future of Coal and Carbon Capture
36:20 - Are Data Centers Just Bigger Clouds?
43:35 - Opinion: Can Alberta survive a net-zero agenda?
46:43 - Lorraine Explains: Carbon Cred will pay you to leave your car at home
48:52 - Can’t Make It Up: Bloomberg Admits Coal Is Integral to Energy Security
51:19 - Company's Quietly Water Down Climate Claims In Latest Investor Reports
52:35 - Climate Startups Are Pausing Operations, Cutting Staff and Entering Bankruptcy, Trump Policies Bite
55:34 - China's Energy Mix and Investment Made on the Backs of Western Net Zero Movement
56:45 - The Great Decline of California’s Energy Sector - Can the United States be “Energy Dominant” with California dragging the U.S. down?