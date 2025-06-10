The AI and Data Center Reveal: Electricity Growth Crisis is an absolute understatement. The energy crisis revealed by data center growth is shedding light on the grid and how new electricity sources are added. You won't want to miss this discussion from the International Podcast team of Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley. Live on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Share

Live Monday Morning at 8:00 CT June 9th.

Follow the Energy Gang on X at @IrinaSlav1 @TheNemethReport @StuartTurley16 @EnergyAbsurdity

Highlights of the Podcast

00:01 - Introduction

02:10 - The UK’s AI Ambition vs. Energy Reality

06:10 - Big Tech’s Energy Wake-Up Call

12:14 - Turbine Delays and Supply Crisis

14:19 - The Rise of Microgrids and Jet Engine Turbines

18:54 - Energy Class Divide?

23:01 - ESG Is Quiet, But Not Gone

26:55 - Natural Gas and Foreign Investment Surge

32:16 - The Future of Coal and Carbon Capture

36:20 - Are Data Centers Just Bigger Clouds?

43:35 - Opinion: Can Alberta survive a net-zero agenda?

46:43 - Lorraine Explains: Carbon Cred will pay you to leave your car at home

48:52 - Can’t Make It Up: Bloomberg Admits Coal Is Integral to Energy Security

51:19 - Company's Quietly Water Down Climate Claims In Latest Investor Reports

52:35 - Climate Startups Are Pausing Operations, Cutting Staff and Entering Bankruptcy, Trump Policies Bite

55:34 - China's Energy Mix and Investment Made on the Backs of Western Net Zero Movement

56:45 - The Great Decline of California’s Energy Sector - Can the United States be “Energy Dominant” with California dragging the U.S. down?