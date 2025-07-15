Our Special Guest, Tom Nelson, a Movie Producer, Podcast Host, and Substack Author, is stops to talk about why we're not shocked that Americans are not afraid of climate change. Tom has been on the Energy Realities podcast before and is brave enough to come back and discuss some of his articles and current events. You do not want to miss the gang with David Blackmon, Irina, Slav, Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley. Live on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:01 – Intro and Guest Introduction

02:14 – CNN Poll on Climate Fear

06:30 – Climate Sentiment in UK and Canada

12:13 – Tom Nelson’s “Climate Scam Collapse” List

15:02 – Renewables vs. Reliable Energy

16:53 – Future U.S. Energy Policy Direction

21:23 – ESG and Larry Fink Reversal

25:37 – Tom on Information Sources & Free Speech

29:56 – Cultural Shift Against Climate Alarmism

33:39 – The Role of Modular Nuclear Reactors

37:48 – Nuclear Waste and Overcoming Fear

40:19 – Modular Reactor Development Pace

47:12 – AI’s Role in Grid Demand and Solutions

52:59 – Projections on AI-Driven Power Demand

55:36 – Public vs. Private Generation Competition

56:31 – Final Thoughts on Renewables and Storage

59:35 – Wrap-Up & Where to Find the Hosts

[End]

