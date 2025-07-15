The Energy Realities Podcast: Americans Aren't Afraid of Climate Change, with Special Guest Tom Nelson
Our Special Guest, Tom Nelson, a Movie Producer, Podcast Host, and Substack Author, is stops to talk about why we're not shocked that Americans are not afraid of climate change. Tom has been on the Energy Realities podcast before and is brave enough to come back and discuss some of his articles and current events. You do not want to miss the gang with David Blackmon, Irina, Slav, Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley. Live on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:01 – Intro and Guest Introduction
02:14 – CNN Poll on Climate Fear
06:30 – Climate Sentiment in UK and Canada
12:13 – Tom Nelson’s “Climate Scam Collapse” List
15:02 – Renewables vs. Reliable Energy
16:53 – Future U.S. Energy Policy Direction
21:23 – ESG and Larry Fink Reversal
25:37 – Tom on Information Sources & Free Speech
29:56 – Cultural Shift Against Climate Alarmism
33:39 – The Role of Modular Nuclear Reactors
37:48 – Nuclear Waste and Overcoming Fear
40:19 – Modular Reactor Development Pace
47:12 – AI’s Role in Grid Demand and Solutions
52:59 – Projections on AI-Driven Power Demand
55:36 – Public vs. Private Generation Competition
56:31 – Final Thoughts on Renewables and Storage
59:35 – Wrap-Up & Where to Find the Hosts
[End]
