We are here! President Trump and his new administration are getting ready to roll, but what Policy landmines did Biden and his administration leave? Is it like a mountain of debt mixed in with some of Biden's dogs remains after a walk? Or are there some surprise regulations and geopolitical issues about to hit the global stage?

Highlights of the Podcast

00:10 – Introduction

04:25 – Energy Policy Changes Under Trump

08:14 – Biden’s 30 by 30 Initiative

12:00 – Global Perspective

14:21 – Trump’s National Emergency Declaration

18:30 – Energy Infrastructure Needs

19:23 – The Jones Act and LNG

21:23 – National Energy Emergency Obstacles

25:31 – Grid Security Issues

28:21 – Subsidy Challenges

34:00 – Trump’s Offshore Wind Pause

38:57 - DOE Loan Office Defies Inspector General, Gives $7.2B In Loan Guarantees To Rivian & Plug Power

41:59 - Terence Corcoran: Get Ready Canada for ‘Justin Carney

47:37 - ExxonMobil and Chevron Megadeals Are Cleared of FTC Antitrust Concerns

48:56 - Republican-led states sue Biden administration over offshore drilling ban

50:32 - US clean energy tax subsidies to cost $825 billion over 10 years, CBO says

51:24 - U.S. oil sanctions squeeze tightening markets even further

53:34 - US approves 2.4GW offshore wind project before Trump inauguration

