With the UK conducting an oil war like California's Gavin Newsom, will BP and Shell merge? Or will they both move to the United States? This is a huge national security issue for the UK, and could potentially be a win for the U.S. You won't want to miss this conversation with David Blackmon, Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley. Live on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Please bring your questions and great comments like we usually get from our global listeners. Live on Monday morning at 8:00 Central US time from Bulgaria, Canada, the UK, and Texas!

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Introductions

01:40 - BP-Shell Merger Rumors

06:43 - Strategic Value & Potential Relocation

09:35 - Potential U.S. Buyers & Synergies

14:30 - BP’s History of Setbacks

20:49 - Would BP Move HQ to the U.S.?

25:52 - Wrap-Up on Mergers

29:03 - Quebec ‘will not invest in Lion Electric,’ announces Minister Frechette

33:05 - US opposes ‘dangerous’ anti-fossil fuel policies at global summit

35:59 - Study: Extended Interconnection Queue Times Plague Wind, Solar

38:14 - One of Warren Buffett's Last Big Bets Is Souring

41:02 - Oil prices post weekly gains on US-China trade talk optimism

42:54 - UK government okays solar PV farm in East Yorkshire

44:06 - TikTok vs defence: Europe faces a reckoning over the allocation of energy

47:04 - China approved 10 new nuclear reactors bringing their grid to 68 upon completion

48:57 - Can the UK avoid the Spain blackouts? or are they doomed?

54:00 - Final Thoughts & Humor

