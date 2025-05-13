With the UK conducting an oil war like California's Gavin Newsom, will BP and Shell merge? Or will they both move to the United States? This is a huge national security issue for the UK, and could potentially be a win for the U.S. You won't want to miss this conversation with David Blackmon, Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley. Live on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Please bring your questions and great comments like we usually get from our global listeners. Live on Monday morning at 8:00 Central US time from Bulgaria, Canada, the UK, and Texas!
Follow the Energy Realties Gang on X: @IrinaSlav1 @TheNemethReport @StuartTurley16 @EnergyAbsurdity
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Introductions
01:40 - BP-Shell Merger Rumors
06:43 - Strategic Value & Potential Relocation
09:35 - Potential U.S. Buyers & Synergies
14:30 - BP’s History of Setbacks
20:49 - Would BP Move HQ to the U.S.?
25:52 - Wrap-Up on Mergers
29:03 - Quebec ‘will not invest in Lion Electric,’ announces Minister Frechette
33:05 - US opposes ‘dangerous’ anti-fossil fuel policies at global summit
35:59 - Study: Extended Interconnection Queue Times Plague Wind, Solar
38:14 - One of Warren Buffett's Last Big Bets Is Souring
41:02 - Oil prices post weekly gains on US-China trade talk optimism
42:54 - UK government okays solar PV farm in East Yorkshire
44:06 - TikTok vs defence: Europe faces a reckoning over the allocation of energy
47:04 - China approved 10 new nuclear reactors bringing their grid to 68 upon completion
48:57 - Can the UK avoid the Spain blackouts? or are they doomed?
54:00 - Final Thoughts & Humor
That is all.