David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
2h

I now call it ONE WORLD WEATHER for ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT

Feel free to use it.

I call them the UNIWEATHER or UNITEMPERATURE people.

I think it's important to express the greenhouse gas most responsible by 97 percent for the greenhouse house effect us water vapor.

Are we getting rid of oceans too to achieve ONE WORLD WEATHER?

HERE is Carney at minute 8 saying GLOBAL CITIZENS (where are the borders) get LIFETIME CARBON BUDGETS.

(Simultaneously rolling out the most aggressive euthanasia Government death system.)

https://youtu.be/VZMC0vCn9oY?si=gRmYGfGZKouCfpCF

The climate game is run by thinly disguised creepy totalitarians.

Jeff Chestnut
18m

Worth a listen for this hourlong session. It’s really baffling how a country rich in natural resources has declined like Canada. But they are slightly behind the UK in decline. And then your thoughts immediately go to some states like New York and California that are following the same lunacy. The climatocatastrophists beliefs are truly a mental illness.

