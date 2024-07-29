In this week’s episode of The Energy Realities Podcast, the Energy Gang of 4 - Stu Turley, Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, and David Blackmon - explores the topic of how energy is impacting the 2024 Summer Olympics Games currently ongoing in Paris.

Share

In the second half of the hour-long podcast, the gang comments on some of the week’s headline energy stories, in…