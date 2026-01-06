The Energy Realities team of David Blackmon, Stu Turley, Irina Slav, and Tammy Nemeth rolls out 2026 in style. We are starting the year off with some great insights into trends in 2026. Fresh from a two-week break, we are looking forward to bringing the truth to the front of the Energy Discussions. Bring your questions, and we will have a blast interacting with all of our great listeners. We will be live on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube at 7:00 am Central U.S.

00:00 Introduction

02:09 Dr. Tammy Nemeth looks to kick off energy trends in Canada and Oil markets

05:00 David Blackmon Venezuela

06:29 Irina Slav - Common Sense

09:34 David - Battery Advancements

11:18 Stu Turley - batteries must be recyclable, and it will take Billions to get Venezuelan oil moving

14:57 If North Korea, Democrats, or Republicans who allegedly took money grumble, it means you're on the right track.

15:26 Trillions spent on the energy transition, only to have higher costs

22:07 EVs and Norway

30:55 Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive

34:33 Orsted and Equinor

43:26 Climate action faces key tests



