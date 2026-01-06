The Energy Realities Podcast: Energy Trends in 2026
The Energy Realities team of David Blackmon, Stu Turley, Irina Slav, and Tammy Nemeth rolls out 2026 in style. We are starting the year off with some great insights into trends in 2026. Fresh from a two-week break, we are looking forward to bringing the truth to the front of the Energy Discussions. Bring your questions, and we will have a blast interacting with all of our great listeners. We will be live on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube at 7:00 am Central U.S.
00:00 Introduction
02:09 Dr. Tammy Nemeth looks to kick off energy trends in Canada and Oil markets
05:00 David Blackmon Venezuela
06:29 Irina Slav - Common Sense
09:34 David - Battery Advancements
11:18 Stu Turley - batteries must be recyclable, and it will take Billions to get Venezuelan oil moving
14:57 If North Korea, Democrats, or Republicans who allegedly took money grumble, it means you're on the right track.
15:26 Trillions spent on the energy transition, only to have higher costs
22:07 EVs and Norway
30:55 Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive
34:33 Orsted and Equinor
43:26 Climate action faces key tests
