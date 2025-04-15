You cannot make up stories like a Babylon Bee Parody in real life. In the EU and the UK, the jokes literally write themselves.

The UK just announced that it is buying coal from Japan for a steel plant that it is considering nationalizing from the Chinese owners. The punch line is that the “Japanese” coal was mined in Australia.

President Trump's Tariff wars bring out the best in energy stories worldwide. With the EU trying to manufacture EU-approved military equipment, this will be a vast problem for automakers and trade.

Stories like these abound all across the Continent, begging for commentary by the Energy Gang of 4: Stu Turley, Irina Slav, Dr. Tammy Nemeth, and David Blackmon.

Even Tammy’s beautiful Calico Moxie gets in on the fun.

00:10 - Introduction

02:28 – Topic Introduction: Europe's Net Zero Insanity Reads like a Babylon Bee Parody

03:43 - British Steel’s Bizarre Saga

05:15 - Power Prices & Policy Irony in the UK

07:04 - The Carbon Footprint Irony

08:14 - Irina’s Take on the UK & EU Hypocrisy

10:43 - EU’s EV Price Floor Plan Criticized

16:30 - Political Inhibition of Anti-Globalist Leaders

20:09 - Europe’s Hypocrisy on Tariffs

21:19 - EV Irony, Censorship & Tesla’s Dominance

25:14 - Electric Cars in 1909: History Repeats?

28:51 - Net Zero Policies = Deindustrialization?

33:06 - EU’s Steel Shift & Strategic Weakness

36:02 - California’s Coal Conundrum

37:39 - Sheffield to Peers: Stop Drilling and Hunker Down

39:02 - A day in the life of Trump and his energy and climate team is absolutely glorious

43:19 - Ørsted urges Europe to act to avert wind energy ‘downward spiral’

45:31 - Trump has a $350 billion deal for Europe: Buy our energy

49:03 - Ingersoll GM plant shutdown: 500 layoffs imminent

51:50 - Terence Corcoran: Mark Carney’s plan for ‘superpower’ Canada tricks voters

55:34 - The energy storage market is getting clobbered by the tariff wars.

