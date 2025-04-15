You cannot make up stories like a Babylon Bee Parody in real life. In the EU and the UK, the jokes literally write themselves.
The UK just announced that it is buying coal from Japan for a steel plant that it is considering nationalizing from the Chinese owners. The punch line is that the “Japanese” coal was mined in Australia.
President Trump's Tariff wars bring out the best in energy stories worldwide. With the EU trying to manufacture EU-approved military equipment, this will be a vast problem for automakers and trade.
Stories like these abound all across the Continent, begging for commentary by the Energy Gang of 4: Stu Turley, Irina Slav, Dr. Tammy Nemeth, and David Blackmon.
Even Tammy’s beautiful Calico Moxie gets in on the fun.
Follow the Gang on X:
Highlights of the Podcast
00:10 - Introduction
02:28 – Topic Introduction: Europe's Net Zero Insanity Reads like a Babylon Bee Parody
03:43 - British Steel’s Bizarre Saga
05:15 - Power Prices & Policy Irony in the UK
07:04 - The Carbon Footprint Irony
08:14 - Irina’s Take on the UK & EU Hypocrisy
10:43 - EU’s EV Price Floor Plan Criticized
16:30 - Political Inhibition of Anti-Globalist Leaders
20:09 - Europe’s Hypocrisy on Tariffs
21:19 - EV Irony, Censorship & Tesla’s Dominance
25:14 - Electric Cars in 1909: History Repeats?
28:51 - Net Zero Policies = Deindustrialization?
33:06 - EU’s Steel Shift & Strategic Weakness
36:02 - California’s Coal Conundrum
37:39 - Sheffield to Peers: Stop Drilling and Hunker Down
39:02 - A day in the life of Trump and his energy and climate team is absolutely glorious
43:19 - Ørsted urges Europe to act to avert wind energy ‘downward spiral’
45:31 - Trump has a $350 billion deal for Europe: Buy our energy
49:03 - Ingersoll GM plant shutdown: 500 layoffs imminent
51:50 - Terence Corcoran: Mark Carney’s plan for ‘superpower’ Canada tricks voters
55:34 - The energy storage market is getting clobbered by the tariff wars.
[End]
