You won’t want to miss this episode of the Energy Realities Podcast with Stu Turley, Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, and David Blackmon as we unpack the wild Davos 2026 World Economic Forum meetings and their impact on Energy. We were live on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn at 7:00 am Central US from Texas, Bulgaria, and the UK.

Follow the Gang on X at @Stuartturley16 @irinaslav1 @thenemethreport @energyabsurdity



The main topics discussed in this Podcast are:



1. The World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, Switzerland:



Highlights of the event, including Mark Carney’s speech which was seen as critical of the United States

Discussions around the failure of the net-zero emissions push and the admission by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that the green energy transition is not working as planned

2. The geopolitical and economic implications of Canada’s potential trade agreements with China:

Concerns about Canada undermining its trade relationship with the United States

Potential job losses and economic impact on Canada if the U.S. imposes tariffs in response

Allegations of China’s involvement in illegal activities in Canada



3. The performance and challenges of energy grids, particularly in Texas and Europe:

The resilience of the Texas power grid during the recent winter storm, compared to the 2021 outages

Issues with the integration of renewable energy sources like wind and solar into the grid

Europe’s struggles with natural gas storage levels and the high cost of LNG imports



4. Criticism of progressive policies and regulations, particularly in Canada and the United States:

Concerns about government overreach, censorship, and infringement on individual freedoms

The role of organizations like the World Economic Forum in promoting these policies



The pannel provide detailed analysis and commentary on these key topics, drawing on their expertise and personal perspectives.



04:29 Net Zero Push has failed



09:15 Canadian Problems



11:08 Key points at Davos from the Trump Administration - Global plans don’t work



19:23 Quebec built a new interconnect with New England



20:10 “Only Stupid People use Wind Power” - Trump



22:44 Nine European countries proudly announced offshore wind



24:29 Texas Grid



25:23 Meredeth Angwin - Author Shorting The Grid



26:18 Chancleor Mertz admitting that regulations and net zero are catastrophic for business.



29:11 Trade deal with India and the EU



31:54 China has 5 illegal police stations operating in Canada



43:56 Scott Bessent hits it out of the park.



