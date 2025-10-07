You don’t want to miss this episode of the Energy Realities Podcast with the International Team from the UK, EU, and the US. We have Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, Stu Turley, and David Blackmon. We will be covering the latest updates in Net Zero, like the reports that the Net Zero Banking Alliance has voted to cease operations. Is this yet another fallout from the Trump UN Speech? Buckle up, Buttercup, and bring your questions! We have a great time answering from our wonderful listeners.

Share

Highlights of the Podcast

00:13 - Introduction

03:03 - The Net Zero Movement’s Bad Year

07:05 - Economic Decline Across Europe

12:15 - The “Blessing of the Ice Block”

15:02 - Germany’s Industrial Collapse

20:28 - The Meat Industry and “Protein Craze”

25:25 - Greenwashing and Forced Compliance

30:09 - Political Pushback in Europe

32:40 - Mark Carney’s Shift From Climate-Change Warrior to Fossil-Fuel Cheerleader

35:44 - Minister Hodgson announces $22M for Quebec battery innovation

38:32 - UN, Nature Declare War on GDP With Their ‘Doughnut of Prosperity’

39:34 - Net-Zero banking alliance folds after mass exodus by members

42:05 - Italy’s economic woes have a climate upside, for now

43:51 - California’s solar and battery combo packs a transformational punch

48:07 - Update on the Chevron Refinery in California - A national security disaster just got worse as a possible drone strike

50:56 - AI computing demand: An additional 55 GW of power capacity required globally by 2030

55:15 - Lighthearted Closing

[End]

Enjoy the show!

That is all.