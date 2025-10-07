You don’t want to miss this episode of the Energy Realities Podcast with the International Team from the UK, EU, and the US. We have Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, Stu Turley, and David Blackmon. We will be covering the latest updates in Net Zero, like the reports that the Net Zero Banking Alliance has voted to cease operations. Is this yet another fallout from the Trump UN Speech? Buckle up, Buttercup, and bring your questions! We have a great time answering from our wonderful listeners.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:13 - Introduction
03:03 - The Net Zero Movement’s Bad Year
07:05 - Economic Decline Across Europe
12:15 - The “Blessing of the Ice Block”
15:02 - Germany’s Industrial Collapse
20:28 - The Meat Industry and “Protein Craze”
25:25 - Greenwashing and Forced Compliance
30:09 - Political Pushback in Europe
32:40 - Mark Carney’s Shift From Climate-Change Warrior to Fossil-Fuel Cheerleader
35:44 - Minister Hodgson announces $22M for Quebec battery innovation
38:32 - UN, Nature Declare War on GDP With Their ‘Doughnut of Prosperity’
39:34 - Net-Zero banking alliance folds after mass exodus by members
42:05 - Italy’s economic woes have a climate upside, for now
43:51 - California’s solar and battery combo packs a transformational punch
48:07 - Update on the Chevron Refinery in California - A national security disaster just got worse as a possible drone strike
50:56 - AI computing demand: An additional 55 GW of power capacity required globally by 2030
55:15 - Lighthearted Closing
[End]
Enjoy the show!
That is all.