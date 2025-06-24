You won't want to miss this episode of the Energy Realities Podcast, featuring David Blackmon, Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, and Stu Turley, as they discuss geopolitical issues and their impact on oil. With President Trump authorizing the strike on Iran's Nuclear programs, what will happen to oil? Will Iran retaliate, or will terror cells open up globally? Will the Strait of Hormuz be shut down? Will Russia step in to help Iran, or will it focus on Ukraine? Lots of open-ended questions, and we will broadcast live on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:01 - Introduction

02:00 – Iranian Tensions & Strait of Hormuz Threat

09:00 – Market Reaction to Geopolitical Risk

12:00 – Strategic Tanker Movements & Sanctions Workarounds

16:00 – Oil Economics & Regime Stability

20:00 – Potential Global Impacts & China’s Role

23:00 – OPEC+ & Global Oil Supply Questions

25:00 – North American Energy Security Gaps

28:00 – Price Prediction Roundtable

36:22 - BREAKING: Saskatchewan to rebuild its coal fleets, despite federal regulations calling for its demise

40:22 - ArcelorMittal drops their plans for green steel in Germany due to high energy costs

43:01 - The Senate Caves on IRA Wind and Solar Subsidies

45:05 - Supreme Court Wades Into Louisiana's Coastal Erosion Lawsuit Issue

48:17 - Global Banks Increase Fossil-Fuel Funding as Climate Pledges Crumble

50:49 - UK issues tougher environmental rules for new North Sea oil and gas drilling

53:12 - Has Net Zero Caught Up to the UK's Don Quixote Green Energy Dream? Reconsidering North Sea Oil Amid Energy Crisis

54:37 - Trump gave Iran every chance to resolve this peacefully - Doug Sheridan

