You won't want to miss this episode of the Energy Realities Podcast, featuring David Blackmon, Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, and Stu Turley, as they discuss geopolitical issues and their impact on oil. With President Trump authorizing the strike on Iran's Nuclear programs, what will happen to oil? Will Iran retaliate, or will terror cells open up globally? Will the Strait of Hormuz be shut down? Will Russia step in to help Iran, or will it focus on Ukraine? Lots of open-ended questions, and we will broadcast live on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:01 - Introduction
02:00 – Iranian Tensions & Strait of Hormuz Threat
09:00 – Market Reaction to Geopolitical Risk
12:00 – Strategic Tanker Movements & Sanctions Workarounds
16:00 – Oil Economics & Regime Stability
20:00 – Potential Global Impacts & China’s Role
23:00 – OPEC+ & Global Oil Supply Questions
25:00 – North American Energy Security Gaps
28:00 – Price Prediction Roundtable
36:22 - BREAKING: Saskatchewan to rebuild its coal fleets, despite federal regulations calling for its demise
40:22 - ArcelorMittal drops their plans for green steel in Germany due to high energy costs
43:01 - The Senate Caves on IRA Wind and Solar Subsidies
45:05 - Supreme Court Wades Into Louisiana's Coastal Erosion Lawsuit Issue
48:17 - Global Banks Increase Fossil-Fuel Funding as Climate Pledges Crumble
50:49 - UK issues tougher environmental rules for new North Sea oil and gas drilling
53:12 - Has Net Zero Caught Up to the UK's Don Quixote Green Energy Dream? Reconsidering North Sea Oil Amid Energy Crisis
54:37 - Trump gave Iran every chance to resolve this peacefully - Doug Sheridan
[End]
