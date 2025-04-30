How much do you think the Climate Activists cost you personally? Is it just when they block a road, or is it when they raise oil, gas, and electricity prices? We have the international team from Bulgaria, Texas, the UK, and Canada ready to discuss this expensive topic with guest expert David Zaruk. We have Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley prepared for a great start to your week.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:01 - Introductions
02:15 - Climate Lawfare Strategy
06:00 - La Jolla Playbook and Tobacconization of Oil
10:58 - Activist Science and Ethical Concerns
14:33 - Ideological Capture in Academia
16:22 - Legal Battles: Oil Companies Fight Back
20:05 - Foundation Money Behind Activism
24:17 - Lack of Transparency in NGO Funding
27:54 - Why Billionaires Fund Climate Activism
31:37 - Carbon Attribution Studies and Lawfare Tactics
36:31 - Grid Instability and Poor Risk Management
45:02 - Alberta suffers collateral damage from tariff ‘blast radius,’ with delay of Dow's $9B megaproject
46:14 - The Conservative Leader said Canada must make a change if it wants to avoid a dark future of a hellscape where people will have nothing
47:59 - Trump, Burgum Move to Cut Energy Project Permitting Time to 28 days
48:55 - EPA head demands answers from company putting sulfur dioxide into the air to address global warming
51:08 - World Bank eyes energy financing options, holds fast on equality issues
52:09 - Vestas warns wind industry is falling behind global climate goals
53:35 - Study: California Gas Prices Driven by Policy Not Profiteering
54:44 - WSJ writes, Germany spends hundreds of billions on green energy, but the share of wind and solar falls
55:53 - RWE stops all US offshore wind activities due to political climate
58:02 - Closing Thoughts
Alot, Lawfare is Warfare.