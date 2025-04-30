How much do you think the Climate Activists cost you personally? Is it just when they block a road, or is it when they raise oil, gas, and electricity prices? We have the international team from Bulgaria, Texas, the UK, and Canada ready to discuss this expensive topic with guest expert David Zaruk. We have Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley prepared for a great start to your week.

Share

Follow the Gang of 4 on X: @thenemethrepor @irinaslav1 @stuartturley16 @energyabsurdity

Highlights of the Podcast

00:01 - Introductions

02:15 - Climate Lawfare Strategy

06:00 - La Jolla Playbook and Tobacconization of Oil

10:58 - Activist Science and Ethical Concerns

14:33 - Ideological Capture in Academia

16:22 - Legal Battles: Oil Companies Fight Back

20:05 - Foundation Money Behind Activism

24:17 - Lack of Transparency in NGO Funding

27:54 - Why Billionaires Fund Climate Activism

31:37 - Carbon Attribution Studies and Lawfare Tactics

36:31 - Grid Instability and Poor Risk Management

45:02 - Alberta suffers collateral damage from tariff ‘blast radius,’ with delay of Dow's $9B megaproject

46:14 - The Conservative Leader said Canada must make a change if it wants to avoid a dark future of a hellscape where people will have nothing

47:59 - Trump, Burgum Move to Cut Energy Project Permitting Time to 28 days

48:55 - EPA head demands answers from company putting sulfur dioxide into the air to address global warming

51:08 - World Bank eyes energy financing options, holds fast on equality issues

52:09 - Vestas warns wind industry is falling behind global climate goals

53:35 - Study: California Gas Prices Driven by Policy Not Profiteering

54:44 - WSJ writes, Germany spends hundreds of billions on green energy, but the share of wind and solar falls

55:53 - RWE stops all US offshore wind activities due to political climate

58:02 - Closing Thoughts

[End]

Enjoy the show!

That is all.