Rafe Champion
6h

Just get wind and solar off the grid and burn more coal to get heat with additional plant food as a bonus.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/its-time-to-simplify-the-grid

Read a good book about climate science, then you can welcome warming and increased CO2. Will nobody speak for the plants?

https://www.amazon.com.au/s?k=Rafe+Champion&i=stripbooks&crid=GZ66NWUYZ193&sprefix=rafe+champion%2Cstripbooks%2C262&ref=nb_sb_noss

As for the attempt to transition to wind and solar, trillions have been worse than wasted, they have made everything worse. More expensive and less reliable and stable power, with incalculable damage to fields and farmlands

Lets clean up our language to make it clear that there is no good thing to be said about the intermittent energy providers.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/words-matter-in-pr-and-propaganda

MFT
2h

I ask the same questions everyday. We need sources that are manageable 24/7/365, in any kind of weather, and renewables ain’t it, and never will be! All we need is gas and steam turbines driven by nuclear and fossil fuels, especially natural gas!

