We are seeing some notable trends in the energy and finance markets. Energy Policies and laws incorporating the Net Zero mandate from governments have started breaking into two camps. Countries that are heading to Net Zero are having more financial problems, and those that are not moving to Net Zero are focusing on increased GDP and growth. You won't want to miss the Energy Realities team from Bulgaria, the UK or Canada, and the US as they cover these trends. The hosts, David Blackmon, Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley, have great information from different viewpoints and backgrounds.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:11 - Introduction
02:12 - Net Zero and Global Division
08:31 - Heathrow Power Outage & Net Zero Failures
14:14 - Corporate Shift Away from Net Zero
21:14 - Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism
24:12 - Media Censorship & Throttling of Net Zero Discussion
33:27 - Carney Defends Carbon Strategy, Say Trade With Europe, Asia Dependent on It
36:48 - Ed Miliband admits his solar panels bought for English schools and hospitals are Chinese and may be made using coal
43:08 - Banks picking sides
44:24 - The Fossil Industry Gets Its Revenge on Green Activists
47:07 - The Business Case for Green Energy
47:21 - Tesla’s Electric Dream Collapses As Carmaker Possibly Enters A Blackberry moment
51:58 - The UK’s Heathrow Power Outage sheds light on Net Zero Policies
53:05 - Trump,Zelensky Talk Cease-Fire Conditions in Phone Call - US Looks at Nuclear Power Plant ownership
55:20 - Global Energy Strategies & U.S. Policy Impacts
Net Zero divids the world into people with more than two brain cells, and those people with no brain at all.