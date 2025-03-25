We are seeing some notable trends in the energy and finance markets. Energy Policies and laws incorporating the Net Zero mandate from governments have started breaking into two camps. Countries that are heading to Net Zero are having more financial problems, and those that are not moving to Net Zero are focusing on increased GDP and growth. You won't want to miss the Energy Realities team from Bulgaria, the UK or Canada, and the US as they cover these trends. The hosts, David Blackmon, Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley, have great information from different viewpoints and backgrounds.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:11 - Introduction

02:12 - Net Zero and Global Division

08:31 - Heathrow Power Outage & Net Zero Failures

14:14 - Corporate Shift Away from Net Zero

21:14 - Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism

24:12 - Media Censorship & Throttling of Net Zero Discussion

33:27 - Carney Defends Carbon Strategy, Say Trade With Europe, Asia Dependent on It

36:48 - Ed Miliband admits his solar panels bought for English schools and hospitals are Chinese and may be made using coal

43:08 - Banks picking sides

44:24 - The Fossil Industry Gets Its Revenge on Green Activists

47:07 - The Business Case for Green Energy

47:21 - Tesla’s Electric Dream Collapses As Carmaker Possibly Enters A Blackberry moment

51:58 - The UK’s Heathrow Power Outage sheds light on Net Zero Policies

53:05 - Trump,Zelensky Talk Cease-Fire Conditions in Phone Call - US Looks at Nuclear Power Plant ownership

55:20 - Global Energy Strategies & U.S. Policy Impacts

